CallMiner Partners with PossibleNOW
CallMiner, a customer experience (CX) automation and conversation intelligence provider, has partnered with PossibleNOW, an enterprise contact compliance solutions provider, to embed compliance directly into automated customer interactions.
The CallMiner and PossibleNOW partnership embeds compliance guardrails directly into automated engagements. CallMiner's intelligent CX automation platform analyzes omnichannel interactions to surface insights, improve quality and agent performance, and guide automated decision-making in real time. That intelligence also powers automated interactions through CallMiner OmniAgent, while PossibleNOW's DNCSolution helps ensure regulatory compliance before interactions take place by determining who can be contacted, when, and how.
"Automation is becoming the primary way organizations engage customers, not a supporting channel," said Jeff Gallino, CEO and founder of CallMiner, in a statement. "As AI takes on more customer service work, automated interactions must be governed by the same compliance standards as human ones. This partnership embeds compliance directly into automation, enabling enterprises to scale AI with confidence, move faster without increasing risk, and build customer engagement strategies designed for long-term trust and sustainable growth."
"As more organizations automate customer interactions, compliance must be built in from the start," said Phil Trapani, assistant vice president of srategic partnerships at PossibleNOW, in a statement. "By embedding PossibleNOW's compliance expertise alongside CallMiner's intelligent automation capabilities, organizations can get compliance and automation right the first time, preventing violations before they happen, reducing costly contact over-suppression, and eliminating the operational burden of managing compliance manually. The outcome is automated interactions that are both scalable and compliant."