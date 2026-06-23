CallMiner Partners with PossibleNOW

CallMiner, a customer experience (CX) automation and conversation intelligence provider, has partnered with PossibleNOW, an enterprise contact compliance solutions provider, to embed compliance directly into automated customer interactions.

The CallMiner and PossibleNOW partnership embeds compliance guardrails directly into automated engagements. CallMiner's intelligent CX automation platform analyzes omnichannel interactions to surface insights, improve quality and agent performance, and guide automated decision-making in real time. That intelligence also powers automated interactions through CallMiner OmniAgent, while PossibleNOW's DNCSolution helps ensure regulatory compliance before interactions take place by determining who can be contacted, when, and how.