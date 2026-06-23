Invoca Introduces AI Agent Nico

Invoca has introduced Nico, an artificial intelligence revenue conversion agent that turns marketing-driven phone, web, and text leads into appointments, sales, and revenue.

Across voice and SMS, Nico responds the moment a consumer calls, texts, or submits a form, qualifying intent and booking appointments or routing calls to the right human agent. Trained on companies' own first-party data and best-performing conversations, Nico keeps every engagement on-brand and connects every conversation to the revenue it produces.

"The buyer journey is broken. Consumers fill out a form and hear nothing back. They call a business and no one answers. Yet their expectations are incredibly high. They want responsive, personalized communication in the channel of their choice," said Peter Isaacson, chief marketing officer of Invoca., in a statement. "Nico is the AI agent purpose-built to close that gap, connecting every channel, every media dollar, and every outcome so each conversation ties back to the revenue it creates. That is the next-generation buyer journey, and Nico is helping enterprise B2C companies deliver it."

Nico does the following: