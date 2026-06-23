Invoca Introduces AI Agent Nico
Invoca has introduced Nico, an artificial intelligence revenue conversion agent that turns marketing-driven phone, web, and text leads into appointments, sales, and revenue.
Across voice and SMS, Nico responds the moment a consumer calls, texts, or submits a form, qualifying intent and booking appointments or routing calls to the right human agent. Trained on companies' own first-party data and best-performing conversations, Nico keeps every engagement on-brand and connects every conversation to the revenue it produces.
"The buyer journey is broken. Consumers fill out a form and hear nothing back. They call a business and no one answers. Yet their expectations are incredibly high. They want responsive, personalized communication in the channel of their choice," said Peter Isaacson, chief marketing officer of Invoca., in a statement. "Nico is the AI agent purpose-built to close that gap, connecting every channel, every media dollar, and every outcome so each conversation ties back to the revenue it creates. That is the next-generation buyer journey, and Nico is helping enterprise B2C companies deliver it."
Nico does the following:
- Uses real-time context on each lead's digital journey, including the ads clicked and the pages visited, to deliver a personalized, seamless experience, even to a first-time buyer.
- Mirrors how best reps win and ties every outcome back to the marketing source that drove it, so marketing teams can see which campaigns produce revenue, prove their impact on business results, and optimize for what’s really working.
- Engages buyers and converts inquiries from website forms, inbound phone calls, Google Local Services Ads, and digital advertising lead forms from Google Ads, Meta, Yelp, and Angi with full attribution.
- Integrates with the revenue stack, including Salesforce, HubSpot, and NexHealth, to automate lead capture and appointment scheduling.
- Acts to drive every outcome: Nico qualifies intent and takes the right action, including booking and rescheduling appointments, routing high-intent callers to a live agent, answering shoppers' questions so they can complete a purchase, re-engaging consumers who abandon online scheduling, deflecting non-leads, and escalating support inquiries to the right resource.