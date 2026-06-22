CallMiner Adds AI to Real-Time Agent Performance and Customer Experience

CallMiner, a provider of customer experience (CX) automation and conversation intelligence, has enhanced CallMiner RealTime with artificial intelligence guidance for on-demand agent support with human-in-the-loop oversight.

Within CallMiner RealTime, the agentic AI feature empowers agents to request context-aware AI support during live customer interactions.

CallMiner's new AI guidance is agent-initiated, enabling agents to request help when they need it and receive immediate, actionable, in-workflow guidance based on the organization's own knowledge base. Each response includes direct source traceability for human-in-the-loop oversight, giving agents the option to open the original source material for deeper validation or follow-up.

"AI is transforming the contact center, and CallMiner is focused on applying it in ways that deliver meaningful, measurable value to our customers," said Bruce McMahon, chief product officer of CallMiner, in a statement. "CallMiner RealTime has long helped agents navigate conversations with timely reminders and alerts. Our new AI guidance takes that one step further, giving agents the ability to request real-time, context-aware support exactly when they need it, keeping them in control of the interaction with full visibility into the guidance they receive. This is an important step forward in our vision for agentic, real-time AI—practical, human-centric innovation that works alongside agents, strengthening their performance while maintaining human-in-the-loop oversight critical to delivering better customer experiences and business outcomes."

Together, AI guidance and event-based alerts provide complementary in-the-moment support for agents. Alerts reinforce compliance, required processes, and other proven behaviors in real time. Beyond supporting agents in the moment, AI guidance, through CallMiner's agentic AI framework, creates a feedback loop that connects real-time assistance with post-conversation insight for continuous improvement. Each time an agent requests guidance, the interaction is automatically flagged within CallMiner Analyze and CallMiner Coach, giving supervisors visibility into where agents need support. These insights can be used to identify knowledge gaps, refine content, compare performance metrics, and develop targeted coaching and training programs based on real agent behavior.