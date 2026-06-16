PossibleNOW Launches DNCSolution for Salesforce's Headless360

PossibleNOW, a provider of marketing compliance solutions, has launched DNCSolution for Salesforce's Headless360, to deliver agent-first Do Not Contact compliance.

The new service exposes PossibleNOW's compliance capabilities as discoverable, invocable MCP services for agent-to-agent (A2A) scenarios. This allows AI agents, including Microsoft Copilot and Salesforce Agentforce, to access real-time compliance decisions while maintaining governance across platforms. Compliance checks can now be reached from virtually any surface, including Slack, Microsoft Teams, ChatGPT, Claude, voice interfaces, and traditional applications.

DNCSolution for Salesforce's Headless360 provides a real-time compliance verdict before any agent initiates a call, text, or email. The solution evaluates federal and state Do Not Call registries, known-litigator lists, wireless identification, state-specific calling-hour and call frequency restrictions, and established business relationship exemptions. Autonomous agents can verify contact eligibility before taking action, while guardrails can prevent non-compliant contacts from ever being surfaced to large languahge models. As a result, AI systems can present only contacts that are legally eligible for engagement.