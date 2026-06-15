Salesforce Acquires Fin for $3.6 Billion

Salesforce has acquired Fin, formerly Intercom, providers of a customer agent platform for autonomous, end-to-end artificial intelligence service agents trusted by more than 30,000 companies globally to resolve customer queries at scale, for approximately $3.6 billion.

Fin's core offering, its AI Agent, resolves complex customer queries end-to-end, across every channel, including live chat, email, WhatsApp, SMS, phone, and Slack. The AI Agent is powered by the company’s AI model, Apex, that is purpose-built for customer support.

Building on the strength of Agentforce, Fin's packaged offerings and models will complement Agentforce's platform with additional deployment options for service organizations. This acquisition will complement Agentforce by adding Fin's packaged offerings and proprietary models to Salesforce's trusted platform.