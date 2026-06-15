Salesforce Acquires Fin for $3.6 Billion
Salesforce has acquired Fin, formerly Intercom, providers of a customer agent platform for autonomous, end-to-end artificial intelligence service agents trusted by more than 30,000 companies globally to resolve customer queries at scale, for approximately $3.6 billion.
Fin's core offering, its AI Agent, resolves complex customer queries end-to-end, across every channel, including live chat, email, WhatsApp, SMS, phone, and Slack. The AI Agent is powered by the company’s AI model, Apex, that is purpose-built for customer support.
Building on the strength of Agentforce, Fin's packaged offerings and models will complement Agentforce's platform with additional deployment options for service organizations. This acquisition will complement Agentforce by adding Fin's packaged offerings and proprietary models to Salesforce's trusted platform.
"We're thrilled to welcome Fin to Salesforce as we enable every company to become an agentic enterprise," said Marc Benioff, chairman and CEO of Salesforce, in a statement. "Fin brings proven agent technology, a deep commitment to customer success, and an incredible AI team that will complement Agentforce with powerful service agent capabilities. Together, we'll help companies of every size seize this opportunity, accelerating time to value with trusted agents that deliver measurable outcomes at scale."
"This is a major win for consumers of the world," said Eoghan McCabe, CEO and co-founder of Fin, in a statement. "Our technology has defined this category and set the new standards for what great customer service looks like today. By joining forces with Salesforce, we can deploy it far and wide at a rate far faster than we could have ever achieved on our own."
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