8x8 Adds Translation Feature to 8x8 AI Studio

8x8, a business communications platform provider, further expanded 8x8 AI Studio with live simultaneous voice translation, letting agents and customers speak their own languages in real time, across 13 languages, without switching channels, adding interpreters, or interrupting the conversation.

When a customer speaks in French, Spanish, or Japanese, for example, the agent hears the customer's original voice softened beneath a real-time AI-generated translation in their own language. Translation is handled automatically when a language mismatch is detected. The full interaction, including the original speech and translated output, is captured in the call record and the live advisor interface. Supervisors reviewing sessions see both.

Live translation builds on the AI model improvements already in 8x8 AI Studio, specifically the more accurate transcription of accented and non-native speech through OpenAI's GPT-Realtime-2.