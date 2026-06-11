8x8 Adds Translation Feature to 8x8 AI Studio
8x8, a business communications platform provider, further expanded 8x8 AI Studio with live simultaneous voice translation, letting agents and customers speak their own languages in real time, across 13 languages, without switching channels, adding interpreters, or interrupting the conversation.
When a customer speaks in French, Spanish, or Japanese, for example, the agent hears the customer's original voice softened beneath a real-time AI-generated translation in their own language. Translation is handled automatically when a language mismatch is detected. The full interaction, including the original speech and translated output, is captured in the call record and the live advisor interface. Supervisors reviewing sessions see both.
Live translation builds on the AI model improvements already in 8x8 AI Studio, specifically the more accurate transcription of accented and non-native speech through OpenAI's GPT-Realtime-2.
"I've spent much of my life living abroad, and I know from experience how isolating a language barrier can be," said Emil Ivov, vice president of product for video platform and services at 8x8, in a statement. "As an international student in France, even simple tasks like contacting a service provider or calling customer support could feel overwhelming. Those challenges still affect millions of people every day. With real-time translation in 8x8 AI Studio, we're helping organizations communicate with customers in their preferred languages, making support more accessible, more natural, and more human."