Walker Sands Acquires RevPartners

Walker Sands, an integrated B2B growth services agency, has acquired RevPartners, a revenue operations and go-to-market engineering firm. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition expands Walker Sands' capabilities across CRM and marketing automation systems, data and GTM operations. Combined with Walker Sands' Outcome-based Marketing approach, the acquisition solidifies a connected GTM model that extends strategy into the systems, data, operational layers, and agentic workflows required to deliver on it. Walker Sands clients gain deeper RevOps and CRM expertise, while RevPartners clients gain access to expanded capabilities across brand strategy, strategic communications, creative, content, media, digital marketing, and Salesforce marketing automation.