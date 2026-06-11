Walker Sands Acquires RevPartners
Walker Sands, an integrated B2B growth services agency, has acquired RevPartners, a revenue operations and go-to-market engineering firm. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The acquisition expands Walker Sands' capabilities across CRM and marketing automation systems, data and GTM operations. Combined with Walker Sands' Outcome-based Marketing approach, the acquisition solidifies a connected GTM model that extends strategy into the systems, data, operational layers, and agentic workflows required to deliver on it. Walker Sands clients gain deeper RevOps and CRM expertise, while RevPartners clients gain access to expanded capabilities across brand strategy, strategic communications, creative, content, media, digital marketing, and Salesforce marketing automation.
"Too many B2B organizations still operate with disparate marketing, sales, and revenue systems, which makes it hard to see what’s driving growth," said Andrew Cross, co-CEO of Walker Sands, in a statement. "With RevPartners, we can help clients unify strategy, systems, and reporting to improve decision-making and create more efficient paths to revenue.
"Beyond the capabilities match and the many benefits to our clients, we're excited to work closely with the RevPartners team," Cross added. "We've seen up close the way they approach every challenge with excellence, transparency, and collaboration. We look forward to achieving big things together."
"B2B buying journeys are increasingly self-directed and AI-influenced, while at the same time revenue leaders face growing pressure to prove ROI," said Brendan Tolleson, CEO and co-founder of RevPartners, in a statement. "Organizations need marketing, sales, and operational teams working from the same playbook. Together, Walker Sands and RevPartners are better positioned to help clients build scalable operations that drive measurable growth."