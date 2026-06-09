Highspot MCP Server Now Available in the OpenAI ChatGPT App Store

Highspot, providers of an agentic artificial intelligence platform for go-to-market (GTM) performance, has made its MCP Server available in the OpenAI ChatGPT App Store, giving sales teams access to Highspot content and intelligence directly within ChatGPT.

Highspot MCP Server connects ChatGPT to real deal activity, recommended content, and performance data, giving sellers tools and contextual guidance based on what works.

With Highspot MCP Server available in the OpenAI App Store, sales teams can do the following:

Get instant answers to complex sales questions in ChatGPT pulling from Highspot content, deal activity, buyer engagement signals, and meeting data.

Identify deal risk early and take action by accessing deal health, live signals, and next best steps.

Get recommended content and sales plays based on live opportunity context and buyer engagement insights.

Generate personalized pitches tailored to specific deals, buyers, and industries.