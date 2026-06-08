Salesforce to Run Fan Engagement and Tournament Operations at FIFA World Cup

When the FIFA World Cup international soccer tournament kicks off across North America this week, Salesforce will be the power behind most of the internal and fan-facing operations.

Salesforce is an Official Tournament Supporter of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in North America and Europe and the FIFA Women's World Cup 2027 in North America and the host country Brazil. The multi-tournament partnership brings together the most-watched sporting events on the planet with Agentforce 360, Salesforce's artificial intelligence solutions built on Slack.

FIFA World Cup 26 will run June 11 to July 19 across Mexico, Canada, and the United States and will be the largest tournament in FIFA history, with 48 teams and an expected global audience of more than 5 billion people. Salesforce technology will play a central role in how the tournament operates, engages fans, and coordinates with host cities.

FIFA World Cup 26 will deploy Slack to coordinate workforce management across the 16 host cities. Slack will serve as an operational surface for workforce, apps, and AI-powered workflows to work together in real time.

For the FIFA Women's World Cup 2027 in Brazil, both Slack and Agentforce 360 Platform will power fan engagement across FIFA's digital platforms. Autonomous agents will reason over tournament data to provide support, empowering fans with personalized omnichannel interactions.

Both tournaments will use the Salesforce ecosystem, including Agentforce Service, Sales, and Marketing, to manage relationships and communications with host cities, suppliers, and stakeholders. By integrating Agentforce 360 and Slack, tournament coordination, stakeholder communications, and fan engagement is brought directly into the flow of work. This unified foundation enables the organization to automate interactions, drive revenue growth, and maximize operational efficiency.