ZoomInfo Integrates with Claude

ZoomInfo has made its verified go-to-market data available inside Claude, Anthropic's artificial intelligence assistant.

Through a native connector that ZoomInfo published in the Claude connector directory, ZoomInfo customers can now pull verified company, contact, and buying-signal data directly into their Claude conversations. The infrastructure underneath is GTM.AI, ZoomInfo's headless GTM context layer.

GTM.AI exposes ZoomInfo's verified data and agentic orchestration through API and Model Context Protocol (MCP), the open standard Anthropic created, so any platform, agent, or workflow can plug in. The data backbone is the GTM Context Graph, which holds identity-resolved records on more than 100 million companies, 500 million contacts, and billions of buying signals, continuously refreshed and continuously queryable. Claude reads from that graph.

ZoomInfo customers connect their entitlements to Claude through the native connector listed in the Claude.ai connector directory. Once connected,users asking Claude about a companies, contacts, or target accounts get verified ZoomInfo data inside the responses. Firmographics, technographics, contact records, and buying signals appear in the conversations. The same connector is also available inside Claude Code.

Claude joins dozens of completed integrations on GTM.AI, alongside Salesforce Agentforce, HubSpot Breeze, Microsoft Copilot, Gong, LeanData, Glean, ChatGPT, and Google. The same governance applies everywhere. Access control, permissioning, data lineage, AI policy, and audit logging run consistently across every surface that consumes GTM.AI.