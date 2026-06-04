Sweep Launches Cross-Platform Agent That Reasons Across Salesforce, Snowflake, and Data 360
Sweep, providers of an agentic layer for enterprise systems, today launched a cross-platform agent for Salesforce, Snowflake, and Data 360, allowing teams to reason across all three systems simultaneously through a continuously updated dependency graph so they can see how data, workflows, metadata, permissions, and business logic connect before making changes.
Sweep's cross-platform agent automatically indexes metadata, schema, permissions, automations, and dependencies across connected platforms, creating a shared map of how revenue and data infrastructure actually operate. Teams can use natural language to then ask cross-platform questions before making changes, such as which reports, data products, automations, audiences, or processes depend on a field, object, workflow, or dataset.
Sweep supports governed execution in Salesforce, where teams can turn approved plans into changes while preserving the context and impact analysis behind them. Agentic Governance continuously scans connected systems for drift, permission inconsistencies, policy violations, and dependency risks.
"Every platform wants to be the agentic layer for its own domain. None of them can see what happens in between," said Sweep CEO and Co-founder, Ido Gaver in a statement. "Enterprise system complexity grows with the business. Sweep gives teams a way to embrace that complexity, apply context, and use AI to discover, design, build, and monitor change across the systems that actually run the enterprise."
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