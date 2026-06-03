8x8 Launches 8x8 Pulse and 8x8 Resolve

Business communications platform provider 8x8 today launched 8x8 Pulse, a conversational intelligence solution built on 8x8's native conversational data foundation that ingests, governs, structures, and contextualizes business conversations, and 8x8 Resolve, a mobile-first communications and incident management solution that delivers alerts across SMS, voice, WhatsApp, and the 8x8 Work app, escalating until each recipient acknowledges.

8x8's conversational data foundation captures sales calls, customer success reviews, support escalations, executive briefings, partner check-ins, emails, internal chats, and support tickets, and pairs that with telemetry, CRM data, and financial context from across the business. Communication data flows natively from the 8x8 ecosystem and beyond, with governance, audit, and rights management built into the foundation. Answers trace back to the source conversations, and identity is resolved across systems. 8x8 Pulse uses that foundation to surface the actual substance of what customers are saying, from product feedback to competitive intelligence to renewal signals. Anyonecan ask in natural language and see exactly which conversations led to the answer.

"You don't search your own memory, the right thing just surfaces when you need it," said Hunter Middleton chief product officer at 8x8, in a statement. "Companies never had that. They had recordings nobody replays and knowledge that might walk out the door. 8x8 Pulse gives organizations a more human kind of memory: shared, in context, and traceable to the source. We can do this because we were there when the conversation happened, the calls, the meetings, the contact center interactions. We capture it at the source, governed from the first word. Every new conversation connects to the ones before it, the way memories link in your head. You can't bolt that on. You have to be there."

8x8 Pulse is available as a stand-alone solution or as an assistant inside Salesforce, the Chrome browser, and 8x8 Work.

With 8x8 Resolve, when a critical event occurs, the solution iautomatically escalates across channels until each recipient acknowledges. Every event automatically generates a detailed, exportable communication log.