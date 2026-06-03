Salesforce to Acquire Contentful

Salesforce is acquiring Contentful, a composable content platform provider, for an undisclosed amount.

Once the sale is completed, Contentful will be integrated natively across Salesforce Customer 360. As a native layer within the platform, Contentful's structured content architecture becomes accessible to Salesforce Agentforce, enabling agents to query, assemble, and deliver content dynamically.

Together, Agentforce and Contentful will move companies from static, channel-specific content to dynamic content orchestration, assembling one-to-one experiences at scale based on context, channel, language, and business rules. This unification gives enterprises a single content layer across all channels (email, web, mobile) and in any use case (marketing, commerce, sales).