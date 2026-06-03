Salesforce to Acquire Contentful
Salesforce is acquiring Contentful, a composable content platform provider, for an undisclosed amount.
Once the sale is completed, Contentful will be integrated natively across Salesforce Customer 360. As a native layer within the platform, Contentful's structured content architecture becomes accessible to Salesforce Agentforce, enabling agents to query, assemble, and deliver content dynamically.
Together, Agentforce and Contentful will move companies from static, channel-specific content to dynamic content orchestration, assembling one-to-one experiences at scale based on context, channel, language, and business rules. This unification gives enterprises a single content layer across all channels (email, web, mobile) and in any use case (marketing, commerce, sales).
"Every meaningful customer interaction depends on three things working together: the right data, the right AI-driven content, and a modern, effortless experience," said Jujhar Singh, president of C360 Applications and Industries at Salesforce, in a statement. "With Contentful, we complete that picture by adding a native, headless, composable content layer that lets Agentforce dynamically assemble and deliver personalized experiences across every channel, at the speed and scale the AI era demands."
"Joining forces with Salesforce accelerates our mission of enabling modern enterprises to dynamically assemble and deliver rich digital experiences across every channel," said Karthik Rau, CEO of Contentful, in a statement. "Our API-first architecture and deep domain expertise fit perfectly into the Salesforce stack. Together, we will redefine how brands interact with customers by giving Agentforce the content layer it needs to make every interaction truly engaging."