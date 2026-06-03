Salesforce Launches AI Marketing Agents

Salesforce today at its Connections event introduced artificial intelligence agents that collaborate with marketers to build pipeline, create content, and run campaigns, helping them validate ideas, qualify leads, create complete campaigns, and optimize customer experiences as behavior evolves.

With Agentforce Content Agent, marketers will be able to describe their campaigns and have an agent generate omnichannel content, including emails, mobile messages, SMS, RCS conversations, and personalized promotional experiences. Localization of the content also happens within the same workflow, and agents are grounded in customer and business context, campaign goals, and brand guidelines.

The Agentforce Marketing Goals Agent helps marketers run campaigns Marketers define goals, budgets, guardrails, and autonomy limits. Agents take it from there, creating, executing, and optimizing campaigns within those boundaries. Using customer context and live signals, agents determine the right content, channel, audience, and timing for each interaction, continuously adapting to drive better results.