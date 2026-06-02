OpenAI Releases Plugin in Codex for Sales Professionals
OpenAI has added a role-specific sales plugin for sales professionals to use agents across more of their day-to-day work.
The OpenAI Codex sales plugin includes skills and apps that bring customer context into the work that moves deals forward. With it, sales teams can find high-priority accounts and signals, prepare for customer meetings, complete follow-ups, update customer records, build close plans, and review deals at risk using tools like Salesforce, HubSpot, Slack, Outreach, Clay, Rox, and Actively. These role-specific plugins were shaped by how teams at OpenAI already use Codex internally.
OpenAI also released plugins for investment banking, public equity investing, data analytics, creative production, and product design.
"More role-specific plugins are coming soon, including for corporate finance, private equity investing, marketing strategy, strategy consulting, and legal. And this is only the start: we're building toward an open ecosystem where partners can create and deploy their own plugins directly in Codex and ChatGPT," the company said in a statement.