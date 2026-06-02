OpenAI Releases Plugin in Codex for Sales Professionals

OpenAI has added a role-specific sales plugin for sales professionals to use agents across more of their day-to-day work.

The OpenAI Codex sales plugin includes skills and apps that bring customer context into the work that moves deals forward. With it, sales teams can find high-priority accounts and signals, prepare for customer meetings, complete follow-ups, update customer records, build close plans, and review deals at risk using tools like Salesforce, HubSpot, Slack, Outreach, Clay, Rox, and Actively. These role-specific plugins were shaped by how teams at OpenAI already use Codex internally.

OpenAI also released plugins for investment banking, public equity investing, data analytics, creative production, and product design.