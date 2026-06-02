ZoomInfo Launches GTM.AI

ZoomInfo has launched GTM.AI, a headless go-to-market context layer and the API and Model Context Protocol home that makes its verified intelligence natively accessible to AI agents.

Through one connection, that verified intelligence now reaches dozens of surfaces, including the following:

Frontier AI assistants: Claude, ChatGPT, Microsoft Copilot.

Agentic CRM and orchestration platforms: Salesforce Agentforce, HubSpot Breeze, Microsoft Copilot Studio, and IBM watsonx Orchestrate.

Sales execution and engagement tools: Outreach AI, Nooks AI, Gong, and LeanData.

Data and agent platforms: Google ADK, Dust, Glean, Databricks, and Google's Agent Development Kit.

The GTM Context Graph behind GTM.AI resolves 100 million companies, 500 million contacts, billions of buying signals, and identity-resolved IP-to-organization pairings into one connected graph, so every record resolves to every other record.

ZoomInfo's MCP implementation positions GTM.AI as the headless context layer beneath every connected agent, exposing company search, contact discovery, real-time enrichment, intent retrieval, and AI-powered recommendation, each governed by the customer's existing data entitlements and permissions.