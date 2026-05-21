The Agentic AI Platform Wars

Recent headlines suggest that artificial intelligence will replace traditional enterprise software (even though AI is itself a form of software). Whether or not that is true, the narrative alone is reshaping how the market values the world’s largest software companies and how enterprises as buyers are planning their future IT investments. AI technology is still maturing, but it is already strongly influencing how companies think about the delivery of their products and services.

Although this transformation will be difficult and expensive for the market, the long-term outcome will be positive, as customer experience organizations have been stuck in their ways for more than 25 years and will need a reset to be more effective. The question is how this is going to play out, and which vendors will win the battle to become the core AI platform (or orchestration layer) for enterprise operations. This shift is playing out across verticals, but with particularly significant implications for CX organizations. The contact center/CX software industry has seen platform battles before, including the fight to own the agent desktop, which produced no clear winner.

Every major category of providers, including AI platforms, hyperscalers, enterprise software, contact center-as-a-service (CCaaS), CRM, and other CX specialists, is striving to become the central hub where enterprise data, processes, and AI converge. Each wants to be perceived as the unified agentic layer that orchestrates autonomous AI across the enterprise, connecting it to the systems and data it needs to act.

The ambition of the vendors positioning themselves in this area is as ruthless as it is ambiguous, and there is no consensus on what these AI orchestration platforms will become from a theoretical or practical perspective. Most business and IT leaders are trying to get a handle on how AI will impact their day-to-day operations, especially how autonomous agents will be managed and what governance, integration, and trust controls will be required.

Vendors are staking out positions with broad promises about AI’s future, but they are making few commitments, forcing companies to come up with their own vision of the future even as the landscape shifts daily. Organizations, guided by their strategic technology providers, are being pushed to make major platform decisions before the underlying model for AI-driven operations is fully defined. The vendors, many of which didn’t expect to be fighting for their existence, are trying to convince their customers that they are the “right” and safe choice, even though they are uncertain about their future. The real risk is committing before the operating model itself is proven.

As the category matures, organizations should focus on proof points that indicate a platform is ready for long-term commitment. This includes demonstrable governance controls for autonomous agents, transparent integration models that reduce rather than increase technical debt, trusted data foundations and quality frameworks, and evidence that the platform can operate across the full customer journey rather than isolated use cases. These capabilities will help companies distinguish between vendors making broad promises and those building the foundations of a sustainable agentic architecture.

Final Thoughts

While the path ahead is uncertain, waiting passively is not a viable strategy. The current conservative approach for companies is not to pick a single vendor to manage their AI and agentic orchestration layer. Instead, companies should set themselves up for success in the next two to three years by staying architecturally flexible. Invest in functions and activities that will position the company for success in the future, including cleaning their data and establishing processes to keep it that way, reimagining their processes (which for CX organizations should be the entire customer journey), developing an appropriate governance framework and practices, and building their AI literacy and resources to make the right strategic moves when the time and technology are better understood.

Donna Fluss, founder and president of DMG Consulting LLC, provides a unique and unparalleled understanding of the people, processes, and technology that drive the strategic direction of the dynamic and rapidly transforming contact center and back-office markets. As the foremost analyst and visionary dedicated to the contact center and back-office markets, Fluss has provided expert guidance for more than 30 years to technology leaders as well as disruptive newcomers, investors, and enterprises that want to build next-generation AI-enabled contact centers. She can be reached at Donna.Fluss@dmgconsult.com.