Redesigning the Frontline Sales Manager Role for the AI Era

Sales organizations love to talk about productivity, artificial intelligence, and automation. But when performance stalls, many leaders instinctively add more responsibilities to the frontline manager. The result is predictable: Managers become the organizational “junk drawer,” the place where every extra task, approval, report, and gap in the system gets dumped.

That might keep things moving in the short term. Over time, it quietly erodes the role that many CSOs describe as the most important in the company: frontline sales managers, the connective tissue between leadership and sellers.

Why the Manager Role Breaks Down

Most sales leaders don’t intend to overload managers. It happens because expectations are unclear and the system pushes work downhill.

Job mismatch is rampant. Over half of frontline sales managers say their day-to-day responsibilities are completely different from their formal job description.

Over half of frontline sales managers say their day-to-day responsibilities are completely different from their formal job description. Leadership is out of sync. Fifty-five percent of sales managers report their sales leaders are disconnected from managers’ challenges.

Fifty-five percent of sales managers report their sales leaders are disconnected from managers’ challenges. Performance suffers. Only 18 percent of managers report having high-performing teams—a signal that the issue is structural, not motivational.

Role clarity alone can drive outsized impact. Gartner’s research shows a manager with role clarity can have a 3.2x impact on seller performance, without any additional tech investment.

The Hidden Trap: Turning Managers Into “Super Sellers”

Many leaders still want managers to spend their time selling. In fact, 63 percent of CSOs and senior sales leaders rank selling and closing as a top desired activity for frontline managers.

The problem isn’t that managers can’t sell; it’s that selling is not the highest-leverage use of a manager’s time. When managers carry deals, they scale their own quota attainment. When they coach and remove friction, they scale the team’s attainment.

Step 1: Define a Standardized Purpose (Not a Job Description)

To clean up the “junk drawer,” start by defining why the role exists. A standardized purpose statement should answer two questions:

Role alignment with strategy: How will managers help the organization reach its goals? Role impact: What outcomes should managers deliver—and how will you measure success?

A practical way to simplify this is to anchor the role around three focus areas:

Simplify the operations (e.g., reduce non-selling work, drive tech/process adoption)

(e.g., reduce non-selling work, drive tech/process adoption) Understand the people (e.g., engagement, retention, development through coaching)

(e.g., engagement, retention, development through coaching) Align revenue goals (e.g., forecast accuracy, pipeline health, team quota attainment)

This shifts the manager’s “North Star” from activity volume to measurable impact.

Step 2: Audit What Managers Actually Do

Once the purpose is defined, audit reality. One effective approach is a mixed-method audit combining these approaches:

Qualitative interviews (typical day, prioritization, barriers, challenges)

(typical day, prioritization, barriers, challenges) Quantitative diagnostics/time-spend analysis across major activity categories

Leaders can use this process to map manager activities into groups like coaching, selling/closing, team management, organizational navigation, and reporting, then align them with the future role in cross-functional working sessions.

Step 3: Rebuild the Role by Eliminating Inefficiencies

Redesign isn’t about deleting work; it’s about shifting work to the right owner or system. A useful decision tool is a 2x2 lens (see Figure 1).

This creates four actions:

Prioritize manager focus (high impact, high unique value)

(high impact, high unique value) Limit manager time/energy (high impact, low unique value)

(high impact, low unique value) Automate (low impact, low unique value)

(low impact, low unique value) Outsource/offload (low impact, high effort)

Gartner worked with one global consumer goods company, RedBerry (a pseudonym), to examine manager activities and map them on this 2x2 framework. Using this audit and redesign approach, the company reported a 30 percent improvement in time spent on impactful activities.

What the “Future Week” Looks Like

Today’s managers spend meaningful time on coaching (about 20 percent)—but also heavy time on selling/closing, reporting, and “other” activities.

The future state shifts time toward coaching, with reduced time spent on selling and reporting. Priority should shift toward team management and organization navigation, with this redesign creating more bandwidth to focus on high-value activities.

The current manager role is a wasted opportunity—not because managers lack talent, but because the role is poorly designed. When you give managers clarity, you unlock a multiplier effect on seller performance.

Michael Katz is a senior director analyst in the Gartner Sales Practice, working with sales leaders at the world’s leading organizations.