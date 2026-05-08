Clicks Are a Vanity Metric. Authority Is What Matters Now

We now live in a zero-click world, where brand websites function as a last stop in the buyer journey, rather than the entry point. To continue creating demand, brands need to get the expertise that’s buried on their websites into the AI platforms and channels their buyers are using for discovery and decision making today.

Nearly 60 percent of searches now end in an AI-generated answer with no click, no visit, no shot at conversion. And that number is growing. McKinsey estimates that brands across industries stand to lose 20 to 50 percent of their organic traffic to Google’s AI Overviews alone.

AI systems aren’t only intercepting more searches—they’re absorbing more of the buying process. Buyers are turning to platforms like ChatGPT, Claude, and Perplexity to research, compare vendors, and narrow decisions in real time. In fact, McKinsey found that a majority of consumers now rely on AI as a primary resource for purchase decisions.

The collapse of organic traffic may dominate the marketing conversation, but it’s access to buyers that’s really at stake. As AI becomes embedded across the entire buyer journey, it’s gaining immense control over which brands are considered, shortlisted, and ultimately chosen.

For marketing leaders, this requires a shift in strategy: from being ranked to being cited.

When a prospect asks, “What’s the best way to improve retention?” or “How should I evaluate CRM platforms?” your brand may never get the click, but it can still shape the AI answer and earn mention in the selection list.

And that’s the key: AI systems don’t cite the most index-friendly content. They cite the most authoritative sources.

Winning brands will have their perspectives consistently surfaced, referenced, and repeated across the information landscape. This visibility is built through content strategy that’s systematically engineered to compound authority.

What AI Systems Actually Look For

Most marketing teams are scrambling to optimize their site pages for AI search, as if it’s SEO 2.0. That’s a problem. There’s a significant gap between technical optimization and the signals that actually drive AI citations.

AI models don’t source answers the way search engines rank pages. They infer authority through patterns of co-citation, consistency, and relevance across a knowledge base that’s orders of magnitude larger than a traditional search index. Indexability gets content into the dataset, but authority is what gets it cited. These three signals, in particular, are paramount for building category authority in AI search:

Specificity. Does your content demonstrate real command of a narrowly defined problem, or does it skim the surface of a broad topic? AI models treat depth within a defined domain as a proxy for expertise. The deeper your buyer- and scenario-specific content goes, the more likely it is you’ll be recognized as having niche domain expertise.

Affirmed credibility. Are trusted voices in your category citing, referencing, or echoing your ideas? AI systems learn credibility partly through the company a source keeps. When your perspectives appear in industry publications, are referenced in analyst commentary, or surface in peer conversations, those associations affirm your credibility in the category.

Original insights. Does your content contribute something new to the category conversation, or recombine what's already known? Information gain, combined with affirmed credibility, holds distinctive value in AI training data.

The Client Who Lost Traffic and Won Pipeline

Here’s one of the harder pills for brand leadership to swallow: In an AI-driven buyer journey, low traffic doesn’t have to mean low impact. A financial services client I work with saw their organic traffic plummet 30 percent year over year. Leadership clocked it as failure. The sales data told a different story. Pipeline conversion was accelerating. Deal velocity was up. Content-attributed revenue had its strongest quarter ever. Nothing about their website had materially changed. What had changed was their approach to content. The marketing team made a deliberate decision to stop focusing on content volume and started focusing on category ownership instead.

They anchored their content calendar to a distinctive brand narrative and long-form thought leadership series. They published fewer pieces, but distributed the insights more broadly. They activated a bench of internal subject matter experts (SMEs) to contribute original perspectives and amplify them across channels, through bylines, podcast interviews, and LinkedIn posts.

When Google's AI Overviews arrived, they were already being cited for their proprietary research. The drop in traffic volume was real, but it was no longer an accurate indicator of impact.

Three Layers of Authority Most Brands Are Missing

When it comes to content strategy, authority is architected in layers, not individual assets. You can think of these layers as the rungs of a ladder. Most brands operate at the base of the authority ladder: definition-based coverage, problem-based FAQs, keyword-targeted blog posts. These are foundational for discoverability, but insufficient for citation.

Here are three higher-value content elements that most brands fail to integrate:

A defined point of view. Authority stems from a distinctive perspective, not a publishing schedule. What does your brand want to be known for? What do you believe about the direction of your category? What do you see differently than your competitors? Without that proprietary lens governing what gets created, content is interchangeable. It may get indexed, but it won’t get your brand recognized for a specific position.

Subject matter experts as a distribution channel. Most organizations treat SMEs as inputs. Marketing interviews them, extracts insights, polishes the language, and publishes under the brand. That process strips away the very signals that build authority.

The model that works treats SMEs as a critical channel of influence. Named experts publishing original, experience-based perspectives across multiple surfaces—your site, industry publications, social platforms, podcasts—creates the pattern of visibility, credibility, and repetition that AI systems interpret as trustworthy.

Proprietary insights within a defined problem space. Original research and category-defining frameworks turn content into reference material. When you name a trend, define a problem, or introduce a model the market adopts, you set the terms others follow.

With the right distribution, this work becomes part of the category’s reference layer. It gets cited by analysts, internalized by buyers, and repeated by AI systems.

This is how authority compounds—not through volume, but through ideas the market adopts and repeats.

What to Measure in a Zero-Click World

As authority becomes the driver of visibility and influence, measurement has to evolve to capture it.

The signals that matter most reflect how your brand is understood and referenced across the market:

Share of voice in key conversations

Citation frequency in relevant queries across AI models

Mentions and backlinks from trusted third-party sources

The ultimate accountability metrics are downstream: Is content generating ready-to-buy prospects, driving deal velocity, and contributing to higher-margin deals?

If authority is doing its job upstream, those numbers will move as a result.

The Strategic Choice

As AI continues to compress discovery and evaluation into fewer, higher-stakes interactions, being included in those moments will have a greater impact on pipeline growth.

The organizations that adopt a systematic approach to building authority will move from chasing clicks to shaping perception and being chosen as more buyers make decisions guided by AI.

The rest will keep optimizing for visibility, while becoming increasingly invisible.

Dan Baptiste is executive vice president of strategy and partnerships at Skyword, where he works with senior marketing leaders and C-suite executives to architect their brand and content strategies for maximum impact. Baptiste has collaborated with leaders at IBM, Salesforce, GE, Colgate-Palmolive, Mastercard, and Citizens Bank, co-creating programs that strengthen brand credibility and business impact. He is a frequent keynote speaker and co-hosts “Content Disrupted: Bold Takes on Brand Marketing,” featuring conversations with CMOs and industry leaders about storytelling, marketing, and AI.