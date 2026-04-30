QR Codes Failed Because the Ask Was Bigger Than the Reward. That’s Changing

The QR code has been declared dead and reborn so many times that marketers could be forgiven for treating its latest revival with skepticism. But the numbers are getting harder to dismiss. According to a 2026 report from Uniqode, a global platform that manages QR code campaigns for more than 50,000 businesses, 71 percent of consumers say QR codes are useful in their daily lives, and 98 percent of marketers report a positive impact on their marketing over the past 12 months. More telling still: 60 percent of marketers plan to increase their use of QR codes in the year ahead.

That’s a long way from where the technology started, and understanding the distance helps explain why this wave feels different from previous ones.

The QR code was born out of a mundane logistics problem. In the early 1990s, automobile parts manufacturers in Japan were wrestling with the limitations of standard barcodes. Each barcode could store only about 20 alphanumeric characters, meaning workers had to scan as many as 10 barcodes per product to capture the necessary information, an inefficiency that slowed production lines and frustrated the people running them.

Masahiro Hara, an engineer at Denso Wave, was asked to find a better way. The result, launched in 1994, was a two-dimensional code that could store approximately 200 times more information than a traditional barcode, could be read from multiple angles, and was designed above all for speed. After all, QR stands for “quick response.”

The code was a genuine engineering achievement. But as with many technologies that solve one problem elegantly, the path from industrial application to consumer utility was neither straight nor fast. Tim Burt, founder of the QR Market, providers of a platform that integrates QR codes into video content, notes that the original purpose got lost somewhere along the way. “The QR stands for ‘Quick Response.’ Yet somehow, this principle has been lost on business owners, marketers, and ad agencies. Maybe they never knew it to begin with.”

QR codes languished for a number of years and finally gained traction in marketing in the early 2010s, but the experience was a friction-laden disappointment, says Heather Hayes, a clinical assistant professor of media and communications at Pace University’s Dyson College of Arts and Sciences in New York. When QR codes were first introduced, the infrastructure to support them just wasn’t there.

“Apple’s camera app could not read a QR code until iOS 11 launched in 2017,” she explains. “A person encountering a QR code in the wild would need a third-party app or Twitter already downloaded on their device to scan the code and open the link. If there are too many hoops to jump through, the average consumer will give up.”

Even for users who didn’t face these scanning hurdles, where the QR codes took them was rarely worth the effort, says Paul Ryazanov, CEO of MageCloud. “Many landing pages were not mobile-friendly, so the scan led to friction, not value,” he explains. “Even when a page loaded, the payoff was frequently weak, like a generic homepage or a vague brand message.”

Measurement was equally limited, making it nearly impossible to tie scans to outcomes. Consequently, he says, QR codes became easy to cut when budgets tightened.

Edward Tian, founder and CEO of GPTZero, a Princeton, N.J.-based AI-detection company, experienced this cycle firsthand in his own early campaigns. “Early QR codes were unsuccessful due to their lack of utility around the experience and not because of technology issues,” he recalls. That distinction—an experience problem, not a technology problem—turns out to be the key to understanding the current revival.

The COVID Inflection Point

What changed wasn’t the technology, at least not at first. It was behavior.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced contactless interaction into mainstream life almost overnight. With digital menus, touchless check-ins, contactless payments, and more, scanning a QR code was suddenly no longer a novelty; it was a habit. Stacey Gluchman, head of marketing at Warwick Publishing, a print and promotional products manufacturer, had a front-row seat to the shift. “2020 was the turning point when QR codes came roaring back for consumers in the form of restaurant menus,” she observes. She’s candid about the reception, though. It was, she says, “easier for restaurant owners if they had to update menu listings or prices, but consumers hated it.”

That resistance has eased as QR codes have found more natural applications. As Gluchman notes, “with built-in phone cameras reading QR codes, it’s so much easier to put QR codes on your marketing materials with the knowledge that most of your audience will understand how to scan them.”

The infrastructure has also caught up. Native camera scanning on both iOS and Android mobile devices has eliminated the most stubborn barrier. Networks got faster, mobile sites improved, and dynamic QR codes made it possible to update destinations without reprinting. “Scanning is native on iOS and Android, so the first barrier disappeared,” says Ryazanov. “Deep links can open an app directly when installed or fall back cleanly to mobile web when it is not.”

The result, as Tian puts it, is that “the consumer has become conditioned to the behavior of scanning a QR code,” and conditioned behavior, once established, is durable.

From Novelty to Infrastructure

For practitioners who have moved past the novelty phase, QR codes have become something closer to operational infrastructure.

Jason Vaught, director of content and marketing at SmashBrand, a brand strategy and packaging design firm in Austin, Texas, frames it in terms of what the code actually unlocks for companies. “Brands that were successful to launch QR codes treat them like they are a second shelf,” he says. “QR codes provide access to consumers at the highest-intent moment possible when they are holding the product.” He points to a client example: a CPG company that switched from a generic homepage link to a personalized reorder page and saw its repeat purchase rate increase by 14 percent. “This is not an accident,” Vaught says. “It is simply providing people with the proper message at the ideal time.”

For local service businesses, the application can be even more targeted. Josh Preece, founder of J&A Digital Solutions, a digital marketing agency in Ohio, has watched QR codes accelerate one of the most fundamental growth levers in local business: reviews. “One of my clients in the home services space started putting a QR code on a simple card left after every job, linking directly to their Google review page. No friction, no searching. That one tactic meaningfully accelerated their review volume in a way that email follow-ups never did, and in local SEO, review velocity matters.”

QR codes can also offer access to analytical intelligence.

Burt puts it in terms of what dynamic codes make possible: “You can gather so much information on where, when, and with which type of device the code was scanned. You know the time, location, and phone or tablet used.” That behavioral intelligence feeds back into campaign decisions in ways that static print never could.

Ryazanov extends this to the full conversion funnel: “A scan can be tied to a specific placement, creative, and audience context, then tracked through events like product views, add-to-cart, sign-ups, app installs, and purchases.”

The Security Dimension

But the same frictionless quality that makes QR codes effective for marketing makes them attractive to bad actors, says Aimee Simpson, director of product marketing at Huntress, a cybersecurity company. “QR phishing, known as quishing, is where groups put malicious content on the delivery end of a QR code,” she explains. “When someone scans the code, the device connects to the toxic page, potentially downloading malware directly onto the device.”

The very habit that makes QR codes useful also represents risk. “People are so used to scanning QR codes that it’s a completely normal thing to do,” Simpson notes. “Because we don’t think twice about this, malicious groups can use that to their advantage.” She advises consumers to look for evidence of tampering—a false code pasted over a real one at a parking meter or point-of-sale terminal is a known attack vector—and when in doubt, not to scan.

It’s an environment where consumers tend to be more trusting than they should be. In the Uniqode survey, almost 60 percent of consumers said they’re confident that QR codes are safe to scan.

What Works, What Doesn’t

The accumulated experience of practitioners across industries has produced a consistent set of principles and a clear picture of where things go wrong.

In terms of placement, Preece offers a practical filter. “Do you have consistent physical touchpoints with customers? Job site signage, invoices, vehicle wraps, yard signs, service completion cards? If yes, QR codes are a no-brainer bridge. If your entire customer journey is already digital, the ROI case gets murkier.”

Hayes also points out that QR codes are made for print collateral or digital signage, not social media. Most users view social media on their mobile devices—the same devices required to scan QR codes. Social media, Hayes says, relies on tappable links, not scannable codes.

Sizing and production considerations are also important, Gluchman points out. “Just because you can make them pretty small—as little as 0.8 inches by 0.8 inches on printed pieces—doesn’t mean they should be that small. Design it the best size for the product and audience.” She also notes a less obvious technical factor: The length of the URL affects how visually complex the code appears; shorter URLs mean less dots, and longer URLs mean more dots.

Gluchman also urges marketers to not rely solely on QR codes. “Not everyone likes QR codes,” she says. “Always include a URL, email, or phone number for those not comfortable scanning the QR code.”

Companies should also consider intent and destination, Vaught stresses. Companies that fail, he says, fail because “they’re just placing a QR code on their products but do not give consumers a reason to scan the codes—no discounts or incentives, no overall reason to scan the QR code, and no follow-up direction after scanning. QR codes do not fail as a result of the technology but mainly because the company does not have a strategy for the use of QR codes.”

Tian frames it in terms of attribution: “The biggest mistake I see continues to be treating QR codes as a shortcut to a homepage. The best-performing campaigns use dynamic codes, provide context around what is going to occur after scanning, and track the activity that occurs after scanning. Otherwise you lose all of your attribution.”

Ryazanov sets a technical floor: the page should load in less than two seconds, match the intent of the scan, and use urchin tracking module (UTM) codes (snippets of text added to the end of URLs to track the effectiveness of marketing campaigns across traffic sources, such as social media, email, or ads) or campaign IDs so every scan is attributable to a specific placement and creative.

Whether QR code adoption will continue to grow will depend on how well marketers understand the drivers of consumer use. It’s not about the technology. The technology is strong. It’s about consumer behavior, needs, and interest. When QR codes deliver utility and a positive post-scan experience, both consumers and companies benefit.

Vaught’s framing is a useful place to land. The best use of a QR code isn’t a link to more information; it’s access to the right information at the highest-intent moment possible. The companies figuring that out are finding that the code on the package, the card, or the sign isn’t a gimmick. It’s a second shelf, he says.

Linda Pophal is a freelance business journalist and content marketer who writes for various business and trade publications. Pophal does content marketing for Fortune 500 companies, small businesses, and individuals on a wide range of subjects, from human resource management and employee relations to marketing, technology, healthcare industry trends, and more.

Consumers and Marketers See Value in QR Codes

QR code adoption has reached near-universal levels among consumers and marketers, according to recent research by QR code provider Uniqode. Seventy-one percent of consumers say QR codes are useful in their daily lives, and 98 percent of marketers report a positive impact on their marketing over the past 12 months.

While 56 percent of marketers expect QR codes to drive higher revenue, only 12 percent currently measure their impact on revenue. Instead, teams place greater emphasis on activity metrics such as click-through rates (30 percent), customer engagement (30 percent) and conversion rates (22 percent), confirming the need for QR codes to serve as gateways for starting and building customer relationships.

“QR codes are capable of much more than simply linking to a static page,” said Sharat Potharaju, cofounder and CEO of Uniqode, in a statement. “More than 90 percent of marketers recognize their value for capturing first-party data through direct customer interactions, allowing you to learn who your customers are and what they want. That creates a real opportunity to turn scans into long-term customer trust and engagement.”

Other key findings from the report include the following:

QR code usage is widespread. Marketers are deploying codes across social media (64 percent), digital ads (60 percent), printed materials (50 percent) and product packaging (42 percent), with a majority (60 percent) planning to increase usage further.

There are abundant content-to-context opportunities. Getting more information is the top reason 75 percent of consumers scan QR codes, ahead of discounts (52 percent) and payments (35 percent). Yet only 36 percent of marketers use QR codes to deliver additional information, highlighting an opportunity for companies to better match QR code content to consumer intent.

QR codes are effective as a first-party data channel. More than 80 percent of consumers are willing to share data, whether with consent (42 percent) or an opt-out option (41 percent). QR codes give marketers a direct way to collect first-party data.

Their analytics value and opportunity are vast but still not fully tapped. Nearly 45 percent of marketers rank analytics as the most important QR code feature and the one that needs the most work. Most teams track clicks and engagement, but only 12 percent connect scans to revenue.

Trust is stable and growing. Consumer confidence in QR code safety is rising, with almost 60 percent confident that codes are safe to scan. More than 25 percent of respondents trust codes more than they did last year. The 29 percent who remain neutral could respond to branded domains, clear calls-to-action, and fast-loading landing pages.

“QR codes deliver real value when companies move beyond treating them as a simple campaign add-on and start managing them across their full life cycle,” said Justine BaMaung, vice president of marketing at Uniqode, in a statement. “As consumers increasingly expect QR codes to deliver useful information in the moment, the companies seeing the strongest ROI create dynamic and branded experiences, scale the management of codes across teams, and track scans in ways that connect directly to business outcomes.”