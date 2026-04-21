Xactly and ServiceNow Launch Agent-to-Agent AI Integration

Xactly, a provider of intelligent revenue solutions, has partnered with ServiceNow to deliver the Dispute Management AI Agent, he first of a fleet of agents to be powered by the Xactly and ServiceNow agentic framework.

Powered by the Model Context Protocol (MCP) and integrated with ServiceNow Now Assist, the solution enables secure, real-time coordination between Xactly's revenue platform and ServiceNow's conversational artificial intelligence to automate sales compensation inquiries and dispute workflows. It helps with commission investigations for both sellers and administrators.