Xactly and ServiceNow Launch Agent-to-Agent AI Integration
Xactly, a provider of intelligent revenue solutions, has partnered with ServiceNow to deliver the Dispute Management AI Agent, he first of a fleet of agents to be powered by the Xactly and ServiceNow agentic framework.
Powered by the Model Context Protocol (MCP) and integrated with ServiceNow Now Assist, the solution enables secure, real-time coordination between Xactly's revenue platform and ServiceNow's conversational artificial intelligence to automate sales compensation inquiries and dispute workflows. It helps with commission investigations for both sellers and administrators.
"This solution marks a shift beyond just AI to intelligent, autonomous revenue orchestration," said Chris Li, chief product officer of Xactly, in a statement. "By enabling our AI to securely collaborate with ServiceNow's Now Assist, we eliminate the friction tax for sales teams and turn complex compensation data into an instant, conversational asset that drives measurable productivity."
"Now Assist is designed to bring contextual, AI-driven insights directly into the workflows where work gets done," said Anandan Jayaraman, vice president of product for Sales CRM at ServiceNow, in a statement. "Xactly's and ServiceNow's Dispute Management Agent demonstrates how agent-to-agent orchestration can eliminate manual processes and accelerate resolution cycles for revenue teams. Together, we're helping customers unlock what's only possible when data, AI, and workflow converge: autonomous resolution at enterprise scale."