Canva Unveils Canva AI 2.0

Canva, a visual communication platform provider, at its Canva Create event in Los Angeles, introduced Canva AI 2.0, which transforms Canva into a conversational, agentic platform where teams can go from idea to execution in one place.

Canva AI 2.0 introduces a new architecture layer that reimagines the entire design process. Among its new capablities are the following:

Conversational Design, which brings ideas to life from natural language prompts or dictation. Just describe an idea, goal, or rough structure, and Canva AI generates a fully editable design with structure, brand, and layout.

Agentic Orchestration, which unlocks AI that works with users. Describe a goal, share a rough sketch, or provide a brief, and Canva AI brings it to life through a single conversation. Behind the scenes, the orchestration layer brings together Canva's full suite of tools to turn ideas into complete outcomes. It understands intent, selects the right tools, and coordinates them to create everything in every format.

Object-Based Intelligence, which enables precise editing without starting over. Ask Canva AI to change something, and only that changes. Swap an image, adjust a headline, or refine a font. Powered by Canva's foundational Design Model, everything Canva AI 2.0 creates remains layered and fully editable. Teams can jump in to collaborate, comment, and iterate as the work evolves.

Living Memory, which understands how users work, keeping every project on brand, applying style automatically, and evolving over time. It learns from work and adapts to preferences and goals. Users can personalize it with existing designs to generate a custom memory library and an About Me profile that continuously tailors the experience.

Connectors to Slack, Notion, Zoom, Gmail, Google Drive, and Google Calendar.

Scheduling, which allows users to set tasks once, and Canva AI runs them automatically in the background, even while the user is offline.;

Web Research, which brings insights directly into work. Run research on demand or schedule it in the background and Canva AI gathers and structures information from across the web. From business proposals to market exploration, everything is delivered into designs as structured, editable content, ready to refine and share.

Brand Intelligence, which ensures every design starts and remains on-brand. Users just connect data or describe what they need, and Canva AI automatically applies fonts, colors, and style to every design. Users can also instantly update work by asking Canva AI to apply the latest brand.

Canva Code 2.0, now with HTML importing, allowing users to bring any HTML file or AI-generated experience into Canva and edit it with Canva's visual editor, add forms that collect responses in Canva Sheets, drop interactive elements into presentations, or publish to their own domains with single sign-on protection.

Sheets AI, which generates fully structured, beautifully-designed sheets, populated with real data and research from budget trackers to project timelines, content calendars to research tables.

Template Remix, Canva's template library.

To support the scale of this work, Canva is building a vertically integrated AI stack, including self-hosted training, large-scale reinforcement learning pipelines, and optimized inference infrastructure. Canva also is enabling users to bring AI-generated artifacts directly into Canva. From there, they become instantly editable and collaborative using Canva's drag-and-drop editor and can be published as fully functional websites in just a few clicks.