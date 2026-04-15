Clari + Salesloft Connect Forecasting to Execution and Launch MCP Server

Clari + Salesloft, a revenue orchestration solutions provider, has added capabilities to deliver connected revenue intelligence at every layer. The first connects forecast and pipeline insights directly to seller execution. The second, a model context protocol (MCP) server, opens live revenue intelligence to any AI tool.

Clari + Salesloft connected Clari's forecasting and pipeline insights directly to Salesloft's execution layer. The MCP Server lets artificial intelligence tools like Anthropic's Claude, OpenAI's ChatGPT, Microsoft Copilot, Google Gemini, and Salesforce Agentforce operate on live Salesloft data. This includes pipeline movement, deal activity, and customer interactions.

"Clari built its reputation helping companies understand their revenue. Salesloft built its reputation helping teams execute on it," said Steve Cox, CEO of Clari + Salesloft, in a statement. "The gap between insight and action is often where deals stall or slip. This release is about closing that gap, bringing action directly into the workflows where revenue decisions are made and making that same data usable in the AI tools our customers rely on every day."

With these new capabilities, companies can do the following:

Act directly from Clari forecast and deal views. Managers and reps can create Salesloft tasks and send AI follow-up emails directly from Clari Forecast and Clari Inspect without leaving the workflow where issues are identified.

Convert call insights into action in one step. Reps can turn AI-generated action items into tasks and follow-up emails directly from the Clari Copilot call recording experience, using the context already captured.

Extend execution into forecasting and pipeline workflows. Salesloft sales engagement capabilities are now accessible alongside revenue workflows.