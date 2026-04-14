The CCaaS Opportunity Ahead: How Vendors Can Lead the Next Wave

The contact center-as-a-service (CCaaS) market, which provides the operational foundation for customer experience organizations, continues to perform strongly and is poised to outperform many other contact center IT segments. Frequent claims that artificial intelligence will replace all enterprise systems are simply not true. AI functions as an intelligence and orchestration layer that sits on top of contact center infrastructure (whether CCaaS or CRM systems). It enhances these platforms—and many others used in contact centers—but it does not replace them.

In CX organizations for the foreseeable future, CCaaS will remain the core platform because it provides the essential connectivity and communications management to power telephony, omnichannel orchestration, cross-channel sessions, and quality of service.

Yet CCaaS solutions will have their roles evolve as the CX technology market undergoes rapid transformation. Even with a secure market position, CCaaS vendors must reassess and modernize their go-to-market strategies to stay aligned with enterprises’ changing needs.

To start, CCaaS vendors can no longer dictate how other systems, including AI solutions, integrate their products, a level of control they once held. AI is emerging as the orchestration and intelligence layer in contact centers; CCaaS solutions are increasingly positioned as the communications and channel transport layer. These solutions remain deeply interdependent—AI requires a host platform, and CCaaS is ideal because it touches every interaction entering or leaving the contact center. But CCaaS vendors must now reimagine their value proposition for an AI-centric world, one in which they provide the essential infrastructure from which AI delivers strategic differentiation. As AI reshapes the dynamics and performance of CX organizations, CCaaS vendors that want to capture a greater share of the market must address these priorities:

Broaden the definition of CCaaS. Today’s definition of CCaaS is limited to multi-tenant, shared services offerings—which is a misalignment with the needs of many companies—as reflected in this sector’s low 31.8 percent seat adoption rate (as of December 2024). At its core, the definition of CCaaS is the delivery of contact center infrastructure technology and services from the cloud; server location (shared or dedicated) should be flexible and configurable based on company needs. Provide a highly secure, reliable, and scalable omnichannel platform. Enterprises maintain their own security standards and compliance requirements that must apply consistently across all systems, whether on-premises or in the cloud; CCaaS vendors must accommodate these requirements. Organizations also expect 99.999 percent system reliability as standard baseline performance, not a premium feature commanding incremental fees. Additionally, CCaaS solutions must support highly scalable deployments, from regional operations to global multinational environments. Make integration easy. CCaaS platforms must include an integration layer that enables seamless interoperability and data sharing with both third-party and proprietary applications. System integrations should take hours, not days; should not require the development of custom application programming interfaces (API); and should not come with an additional price tag. Provide an open AI and orchestration layer. The AI hub must connect to multiple AI providers and dynamically route between proprietary and third-party LLMs based on complexity, performance, and cost. It should support simultaneous use of multiple AI solutions and LLMs, allow enterprises to select the best model for each use case, and adapt quickly as new models, capabilities, and solutions emerge. Offer flexible and transparent pricing models. CCaaS vendors must offer flexible pricing models that are predictable, understandable, fair, and aligned with business realities. Hybrid pricing options—including consumption-based models for AI and automation, per-seat pricing for human agents, and flexible combinations that can be adjusted monthly or quarterly—better reflect how companies use contact center platforms. CCaaS vendors must offer fair and transparent pricing for hybrid environments with a mix of human and automated agents.

The CCaaS market is well positioned for a strong five-year run from now to 2030, with adoption expected to increase to nearly 60 percent of contact center seats worldwide. But this is only one piece of the story. DMG also anticipates significant replacement activity for CCaaS solutions implemented prior to 2024, as companies migrate to platforms that better align with their requirements. While demand will be strong, the winning vendors in this highly competitive IT sector will prioritize client needs and deliver highly open, secure, scalable, and easily integrated solutions with flexible deployment models and pricing options.

Donna Fluss, founder and president of DMG Consulting LLC, provides a unique and unparalleled understanding of the people, processes, and technology that drive the strategic direction of the dynamic and rapidly transforming contact center and back-office markets. As the foremost analyst and visionary dedicated to the contact center and back-office markets, Fuss has provided expert guidance for more than 30 years to technology leaders as well as disruptive newcomers, investors, and enterprises that want to build next-generation AI-enabled contact centers She can be reached at Donna.Fluss@dmgconsult.com.