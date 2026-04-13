Qlik Partners with ServiceNow
Qlik today at its Qlik Connect 2026 event in Florida announced a partnership with ServiceNow to help companies bring trusted enterprise context and richer insight together in one workflow.
Qlik and ServiceNow are strengthening the connection between governed enterprise data, better insight, and workflow execution. Qlik enables users to combine ServiceNow Workflow Data Fabric with broader enterprise context, use the Qlik Analytics Engine and artificial intelligence to surface patterns and relationships across systems, and help customers identify what should happen next. The partnership extends that power further by adding a governance and discovery layer inside ServiceNow through new Qlik metadata collectors for the ServiceNow Data Catalog.
The integration further brings the following:
- Qlik metadata collectors for ServiceNow Data Catalog: ServiceNow Data Catalog now offers Qlik metadata collectors that integrate with a broad range of Qlik products.
- Analytics and AI that strengthen action: Qlik's analytics engine sends insights directly into ServiceNow workflows and agents with cross-system relationships, emerging patterns, and operational context.
"Workflows and AI agents are being asked to do more than route work. They are being asked to interpret business conditions and act with better judgment," said James Fisher, chief strategy officer of Qlik, in a statement. "That takes more than system data on its own. It takes the ability to combine ServiceNow signals with broader enterprise context, apply analytics and AI, and feed that intelligence back into the workflow where action happens."
"The decisions people and agents make every day are only as good as the data behind them," said Pramod Mahadevan, vice president of data and analytics product ecosystem at ServiceNow, in a statement. "Our partnership with Qlik connects those insights from third-party data directly to action inside ServiceNow, extending the reach of Workflow Data Fabric to the systems where critical data already lives. The result: people and agents that act on trusted, governed intelligence, and decision-ready data in the workflows where work gets done."