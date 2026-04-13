Qlik Partners with ServiceNow

Qlik today at its Qlik Connect 2026 event in Florida announced a partnership with ServiceNow to help companies bring trusted enterprise context and richer insight together in one workflow.

Qlik and ServiceNow are strengthening the connection between governed enterprise data, better insight, and workflow execution. Qlik enables users to combine ServiceNow Workflow Data Fabric with broader enterprise context, use the Qlik Analytics Engine and artificial intelligence to surface patterns and relationships across systems, and help customers identify what should happen next. The partnership extends that power further by adding a governance and discovery layer inside ServiceNow through new Qlik metadata collectors for the ServiceNow Data Catalog.

The integration further brings the following:

Qlik metadata collectors for ServiceNow Data Catalog: ServiceNow Data Catalog now offers Qlik metadata collectors that integrate with a broad range of Qlik products.

Analytics and AI that strengthen action: Qlik's analytics engine sends insights directly into ServiceNow workflows and agents with cross-system relationships, emerging patterns, and operational context.