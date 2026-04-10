ServiceNow AI-Enables Its Entire Product Lineup

ServiceNow is enabling its entire product portfolio with artificial intelligence, data connectivity, workflow execution, security, and governance, bringing together a conversational front door (ServiceNow EmployeeWorks), connected data for cross-enterprise context (Workflow Data Fabric), visibility and governance (AI Control Tower), and autonomous workflows that can move from assisting people to acting on their behalf. ServiceNow also unveiled Context Engine, an enterprise context solution that connects relationships, policy, and decision history behind every AI agent decision, and new ServiceNow Build Agent skills.

"Most organizations spend months assembling the pieces for enterprise AI. By the time they're ready, the goalposts have moved. ServiceNow brings it all together so customers start with a complete AI-native experience across all products and packages, not a procurement project," said Amit Zavery, president, chief product officer, and chief operating officer of ServiceNow, in a statement. "ServiceNow is redefining how companies realize value from AI, with the capabilities required for enterprise scale. From Context Engine's enterprise intelligence to data connectivity, governance, and execution, everything is included by default, all operating inside the flow of work, and open to the tools developers already use."

Context Engine gives ServiceNow AI and workflows the context to sense what's happening, decide the right course of action, act with precision, and govern every outcome accountably. It compounds intelligence with every human and agent decision made, growing smarter about how a business works. Built on ServiceNow's Service Graph, Knowledge Graph, and data inventory, Context Engine draws from enterprise signals, including identity relationships, asset dependencies, business intelligence, and data lineage that AI queries in real time.

The ServiceNow SDK and new Build Agent skills work across every major AI development environment. For teams developing on top of the company's pre-built apps, ServiceNow Studio with embedded Build Agent delivers an AI-native development experience on one platform. Fully instance-connected, it understands live data models, active scopes, table relationships, and business rules in real time, enabling it to surface the right fields, dependencies, and extension points as developers build.

Every custom app and AI agent is governed by AI Control Tower and App Engine Management Center and inherits the same identity framework.

ServiceNow is also releasing a tiered offer model that spans AI assistance, agentic automation, and fully autonomous operations across the entire portfolio. For midsize companies that need enterprise-grade service management without months-long deployment, ServiceNow is introducing Enterprise Service Management (ESM) Foundation. ESM Foundation brings together IT, HR, legal, finance, procurement, and workplace services onto the ServiceNow AI Platform.