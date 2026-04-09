Liferay Introduces Headless CMS

Liferay, a provider of digital experience platforms, today launched Liferay CMS, a fully headless content management system to help marketing, development, and IT teams create, manage, and deliver digital content across multiple channels from a centralized repository.

Built on the core architecture of Liferay DXP, Liferay CMS combines a decoupled system with stability and governance. Whether powering a native mobile app, a customer portal, or a complex web ecosystem, Liferay CMS ensures content remains consistent, reusable, and distributable.

"Today's organizations need agility without losing control of their content operations," said Julia Molano, director of product management at Liferay, in a statement. "Liferay CMS builds on Liferay's decades of DXP leadership to deliver a fully headless offering. It allows developers to work with stable, well-documented APIs while empowering marketers and content creators to manage global content without heavy reliance on IT."

Liferay CMS introduces Spaces, primary organizational units for headless content management, enabling teams to structure asset repositories, manage access, and collaborate across departments or projects. Each Space provides a dedicated environment for content creation and management, including support for advanced localization with AI-powered translation tools.

Key features of Liferay CMS include the following: