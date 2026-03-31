Retail Analytics Market to Be Worth $20.65 Billion by 2031

Research firm MarketsandMarkets expects the retail analytics market to grow from an estimated $11.31 billion today to $20.65 billion by 2031 at a compound annual rate of 12.8 percent.

The data indicated that retail organizations increasingly deploy analytics platforms to analyze customer behavior, optimize pricing strategies, and improve inventory planning across physical stores and e-commerce channels. Solutions from technology providers, such as Microsoft, Oracle, IBM, and Salesforce, enable retailers to unify data from point-of-sale systems, supply chain operations, and digital commerce platforms to generate actionable insights. These platforms support capabilities, such as demand forecasting, merchandising optimization, and personalized customer engagement, powered by integrated analytics and AI-driven intelligence tools.

The market is expanding as retailers increasingly adopt advanced analytics platforms to improve merchandising decisions, customer engagement, and operational visibility across omnichannel environments, the firm said, noting that growth is also supported by rising demand for real-time data insights, AI-enabled demand forecasting, and customer intelligence tools that enhance assortment planning and personalized retail experiences.

Analytics platforms, it said further, are integrating automated data pipelines, cloud-based architectures, and unified commerce datasets to strengthen scalability and cross-channel performance analysis.

Also fueling the growth, according to MarketsandMarkets, are a rising number of regulations around data privacy and protection that are encouraging retailers to implement stronger data governance, privacy controls, and compliant analytics architectures across omnichannel platforms.

At the same time, regulators, including the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC), are examining algorithm-driven pricing and data-based recommendation systems, increasing expectations for transparency and responsible AI use in retail decision-making. As compliance requirements expand globally, retailers are prioritizing privacy-centric analytics frameworks and auditable data management practices to maintain regulatory alignment and consumer trust, MarketsandMarkets said.

The research found that order fulfillment and returns management solutions play a vital role in the retail analytics market as retailers increasingly rely on data-driven systems to improve delivery accuracy, inventory visibility, and post-purchase service efficiency. Analytics platforms integrate order data, warehouse operations, and customer transactions to provide end-to-end visibility across fulfillment and reverse logistics processes. These tools help organizations monitor order status, detect fulfillment exceptions, and optimize shipment coordination across omnichannel retail environments.

Advanced analytics capabilities also support faster returns processing, inventory updates, and improved customer satisfaction through efficient refund and exchange management, it said further.

Among the suggestions for market participants from MarketsandMarkets are the following: