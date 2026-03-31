Solutions by Text Embeds FinText into Salesforce Marketing Cloud

Solutions by Text has integrated its FinText platform and messaging capabilities with Salesforce Marketing Cloud, allowing organizations that run on Salesforce to send compliant SMS, MMS, and RCS messaging directly within Journey Builder, unifying omnichannel campaigns and compliance-focused mobile messaging in a single environment.

The new integration lets Marketing Cloud users take advantage of SBT's compliant ;messaging templates and automated workflows from within Journey Builder. Now sending messages to consumers on mobile devices can happen alongside email, social, and other channel outreach without leaving Salesforce.

"Our customers have been clear," said David Baxter, CEO of Solutions by Text, in a statement. "They want the power of campaign design and execution within Salesforce Marketing Cloud paired with the mobile messaging, compliance, and payments innovation they count on from us. With FinText in [Salesforce Marketing Cloud] they can execute more effective customer journeys, from first touch to final payment, in one trusted place."

Existing SBT customers can plug their current text programs into Marketing Cloud's segmentation, analytics, and automation capabilities, extending FinText-powered conversations across email, social media, WhatsApp, and other channels orchestrated from Marketing Cloud. Salesforce customers new to SBT gain access to FinText features, such as two-way messaging, one-time passcodes, branded sender IDs, and reporting and analytics, within their existing Salesforce setup.