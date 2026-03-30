Glia Launches CoPilot and Glia Banker

Glia, providers of a platform for intelligent banking interactions, has released Glia CoPilot, a self-learning artificial intelligence knowledge tool for surfacing critical information during and outside of live interactions, and Glia Banker, the next generation of the Glia Virtual Assistant (GVA) for automating customer and member interactions.

"Our platform wasn't built to replace banking teams, but it was built to support them as their roles evolve in the AI era," said Dan Michaeli, CEO and co-founder of Glia, in a statement. "We want institutions to have the autonomy they need to double down on what makes them different while providing the financial education and guidance their communities rely on them for."

Glia CoPilot includes the following:

Knowledge CoPilot, which brings agentic intelligence directly into the flow of live interactions. Agents receive context-aware, source-backed answers in real time, either by selecting from proactive prompts that support the live conversation or by typing questions in natural language. Knowledge CoPilot actively captures and applies institutional expertise by learning from approved content and trusted agent interactions. Over time, the system improves.

Knowledge 360, which extends this same self-learning intelligence beyond live interactions, giving every employee access to answers from approved institutional knowledge at any time.

Whether used in a live conversation or as a research tool, Glia CoPilot capabilities include the following:

Context-Aware Precision -- Knowledge CoPilot understands the nuances of live transcripts to deliver situation-specific answers rather than generic search results.

Proactive Next-Best Guidance -- Knowledge CoPilot suggests relevant questions based on the unfolding conversation.

Self-Improving Institutional Expertise -- The system captures real-world expertise from top-performing agents, historical interactions, and screen recordings, automatically scaling that knowledge across the entire organization.

Deep Thinking for Complex Reasoning -- For highly technical inquiries, employees can trigger an advanced reasoning mode that uses more intensive models to provide comprehensive, analytical responses.

Institutional Governance -- Institutions define which data sources inform the AI. They can restrict sensitive topics and determine which agents' interactions train the system.

"Our entire banking AI platform is self-learning," said Justin DiPietro, chief strategy officer and co-founder of Glia, in a statement. "This architecture ensures that every institution has a unique, always-improving banking brain to power both its AI and human workforce. Glia Banker is already doing this for hundreds of banks and credit unions. It's so much more than an assistant. It executes complex, authenticated actions like a human would, with the nuance and security essential to banking workflows."

Key capabilities of Glia Banker include the following: