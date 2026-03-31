SurveyMonkey Launches Automated SMS Survey Invites Directly from Salesforce

SurveyMonkey, provider of a platform for surveys and forms, today released automated SMS survey invites within its Salesforce integration, available on AppExchange. This update allows customer experience and support teams to automatically send personalized survey invites by text message when key events happen in Salesforce, such as closing a support case or completing a transaction.

This new SMS invite capability in SurveyMonkey for Salesforce builds on the existing integration's ability to help teams capture and act on timely feedback. Organizations can now send survey invites via text, create workflows that trigger personalized SMS survey invites when specific events occur in Salesforce, and customize messages by inserting Salesforce data fields, like customer names, case numbers, and specific details, directly into the SMS. Survey responses automatically map to the appropriate Salesforce objects.