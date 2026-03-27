Should Contact Centers Build or Buy Voice AI?

We've helped hundreds of organizations implement voice AI. A lot of them came to us after something had already gone wrong—a build that took longer than expected, a model update that wreaked havoc but they couldn't control (because it was caused by a third party), or a production issue they couldn't debug because they had no visibility into the system.

The same problems come up repeatedly. Teams spend too much time evaluating models and not enough time asking how the infrastructure actually works. They find out what they should have asked during procurement only after they're already in production.

The One Question That Matters Most

Ask any voice AI vendor: Do you own and operate the model infrastructure, or are you reselling someone else's?

Most can't give a clean answer to this, which is itself informative.

A voice AI call has three model layers: transcription (speech-to-text), inference, and text-to-speech (TTS). Above those sits an orchestration server that manages the conversation, handles telephony, and keeps everything coordinated in real time. A vendor that owns this entire pipeline can give you dedicated infrastructure, control over when models get updated, and the ability to roll back if something breaks.

Most vendors don't own it. They wrap third-party providers and sell you access through their orchestration layer. That means the underlying models can be updated by the provider at any time. If the update changes your agent's behavior in production, you're dealing with it; you can't roll it back, and your vendor can't either. The provider’s data handling policies, terms of service, and pricing can all change without your input. You’re on shared infrastructure with no visibility into it.

For companies in regulated industries, that’s a real problem.

What a Production Deployment Actually Involves

The model layer is maybe 30 percent of the problem. What surrounds it is where implementations tend to stall.

You need telephony integration into existing SIP infrastructure. Call routing and transfer logic. Post-call analytics. A way to test changes without breaking what’s already working. Guardrails that keep agents within policy limits. Compliance controls. And some way for non-engineers to adjust agent behavior without filing a ticket and waiting two weeks.

None of that comes automatically. The question is who builds it and who maintains it.

Three Paths to Voice AI Deployment

Building on open source

Open-source frameworks give you full composability. You assemble the stack, bring your own models, and build everything above the audio transport layer yourself.

This makes sense in one specific situation: Voice AI is the product you’re building, your team has actual voice AI engineering experience, and you need functionality that no existing platform offers. If that's you, build.

If you're a contact center trying to modernize operations, the calculus is different. You'll need GPU infrastructure with autoscaling, which gets expensive fast at smaller call volumes. Low-latency model serving is a specific discipline; it’s not the same as deploying a standard API. Open-source TTS quality has improved but still lags behind the best proprietary options, and closing that gap requires real investment.

Beyond models, you’re building regression testing, analytics, warm transfer logic, and observability tooling from scratch; then maintaining all of it indefinitely, alongside your actual business.

Managed services

Outcomes-based vendors handle the implementation. Their team builds your deployment, and you pay per resolved call or per outcome. For enterprises that want to hand off the problem entirely, this can work.

The limitations are structural. Most of these platforms were built for chat and extended to voice. That matters because voice has tighter latency requirements, more complex conversational dynamics, and less margin for degraded output. A platform designed for text and adapted to voice carries that architecture forward.

Iteration speed is also constrained. You’re waiting on the vendor’s team to make changes. There’s typically no robust API for dispatching outbound calls or pulling call data into your own systems. And most of these vendors are themselves building on third-party model infrastructure; which means all the risks from the first section apply, with an additional markup on top.

Developer-first platforms

This category sits between full ownership and full outsourcing. Your team owns the implementation. The platform provides the surrounding infrastructure you’d otherwise have to build. The model infrastructure is self-hosted by the vendor, not resold from a third party.

The criteria for evaluating options in this category are concrete: Does the vendor own the full pipeline or wrap third-party providers? Can you get dedicated infrastructure, or are you on a shared stack? Do you control model versioning? Are there APIs for inbound and outbound operations? And what does observability actually look like—can you see which decisions the agent made, and trace them back to specific moments in a call?

Conversational design tooling also matters. A single-prompt agent works for simple use cases. Complex contact center workflows (multi-stage conversations, real-time integrations with external systems, variable extraction across a call, conditional routing logic) require more structure. The best platforms let you design conversations in phases, each with its own logic and prompting, rather than cramming everything into one context window.

Worth knowing: getting a voice AI demo to work is straightforward. Keeping it working reliably in production requires handling a long tail of edge cases (warm transfers, live translation, memory across sessions, appointment scheduling, latency variance). The platforms worth serious evaluation are the ones that have already solved those problems because their existing customers required it.

The Decision

If voice AI is the product you're selling, build from components.

If you want to fully outsource and have the budget and risk tolerance for it, a managed service can work. Know that you're giving up control and building on infrastructure you have no direct relationship with.

If the goal is to own the implementation, move at your own pace, and have self-hosted infrastructure without having to maintain it yourself, evaluate developer-first platforms. The infrastructure ownership question is the filter. Everything else follows from it.

Sobhan Nejad is co-founder and chief operating officer of voice AI company Bland.