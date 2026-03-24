HG Insights Unveils Unified Revenue Growth Intelligence Platform and Agentic Infrastructure

HG Insights, a provider of revenue growth intelligence solutions, today launched the Revenue Growth Intelligence (RGI) Platform connecting and contextualizing deep technographic, buyer intent, IT spend, buying center, and contact intelligence in a single experience. Built on HG Insights' RGI Fabric, the RGI Platform delivers advanced copilots and agentic workflows to optimize go-to-market execution and efficiency.

Alongside the RGI Platform, HG Insights is introducing RGI Agent Builder, its agentic infrastructure for GTM teams that turns fragmented GTM data and signals into an integrated system that feeds every copilot and agent with shared context, powers agentic workflows across the stack, and gives GTM leaders reliability and control over how AI helps drive pipeline and revenue outcomes.

"GTM teams are being tasked to grow revenue with fewer resources than ever before, but the answer can't be just spending on more tools, data, and dashboards," said Rohini Kasturi, CEO of HG Insights, in a statement. "AI in GTM simply amplifies whatever data you feed it. If it is shallow or fragmented, you just scale noise and mistakes. The RGI Platform, Fabric, and our agentic infrastructure were built to flip that script. For the first time, GTM teams have a unified Revenue Growth Intelligence Platform where deep, connected intelligence doesn't just inform decisions, it drives them into precise, scalable execution."

HG Insights' RGI Platform's three AI copilots deliver advanced functions across a broad range of GTM use cases, including the following:

The Market Analyzer helps organizations identify and size their top market opportunities, giving marketing, revenue, and strategy leaders actionable insight into which segments and accounts to prioritize, where competitors are gaining or losing ground, and where to invest. From Total addressable market/serviceable available market/serviceable obtainable market (TAM/SAM/SOM) modeling and ideal customer profile (ICP) analysis to territory optimization and whitespace analysis, Market Analyzer brings clarity to market complexity.

The Data Studio lets marketing and revenue teams score and prioritize leads and accounts by combining internal data with HG Insights' Fabric data, and then applying fully explainable predictive models for coordinated GTM execution, higher-propensity targeting, sharper account-based marketing performance, and more effective engagement and conversion.

The Sales Copilot puts the right intelligence in front of sellers at the right moment, connecting and contextualizing disparate signals with HG Insights Fabric data to automate account research, trigger sales plays, and shorten sales cycles.

HG Insights Platform and Fabric lets customers integrate their own first- and third-party data with HG Insights intelligence, enabling copilots to analyze a richer, combined dataset to generate insights and actions.

HG Insights delivers market, account, and buyer insights driven by granular ICP definitions that encompass firmographic, technographic, IT spend, and intent content. Now organizations can also pinpoint and source the best contacts directly into their GTM workflows.

HG Insights' Contact Intelligence identifies, enriches, and operationalizes the right contacts inside every workflow, delivered natively through Sales Copilot, where recommendations are tied to high-propensity account context. From contact recommendation, sourcing, and enrichment, to immediate activation across Salesforce, Hubspot, Gong, Outreach, and Salesloft, Contact Intelligence closes the gap between insights and execution.

RGI Agent Builder enables the RGI Fabric to be directly activated by AI agents, helping GTM teams build custom agents powered by HG Insights' intelligence. Using Model Context Protocol (MCP) tools and pre-built agents, RGI Agent Builder enables organizations to build custom AI-agentic meshes across their GTM stack, connecting HG's intelligence, agents, and copilots to platforms such as Microsoft Copilot, Salesforce Agentforce, and OpenAI.