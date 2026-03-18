Qualtrics Adds to the Customer Experience Suite

Qualtrics today introduced capabilities across the Customer Experience Suite to enable organizations to close the gap from understanding to action by bringing together feedback from every channel, understanding it in context, and acting in the moment to resolve issues before they escalate.

Qualtric's new features include the following:

Omnichannel Experience Management brings together customer feedback from surveys, contact centers, digital interactions, online reviews, and social channels into a single system. Enhancements make this significantly easier and faster, while out-of-the-box connectors for Genesys, NiCE, and Salesforce bring contact center data into the platform with point-and-click setup.

New social listening capabilities instantly integrate feedback from Facebook and Instagram.

New automated text analytics capabilities use AI to instantly detect and organize emerging topics in customer feedback across all channels. Built on Qualtrics' deep understanding of human preferences and behavior, it can distinguish churn risk from routine dissatisfaction, identify competitor defection, and surface the moments that actually drive customer decisions. Results are deterministic and auditable, and the system continuously adapts to each organization's industry, channels, and taxonomy.

Competitive Reviews provides always-on benchmarking against nearby competitors, showing what's driving their reviews so location managers can make targeted customer experience improvements.

Experience Transparency lets organizations publish first-party feedback directly to their owned web properties, building trust with customers before they ever engage.