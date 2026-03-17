Salesforce Teams with NVIDIA to Bring AI Agents into the Flow of Work

Salesforce and NVIDIA are partnering to bring artificial intelligence agents into the flow of work. Powered by Salesforce's Agentforce and Slack and NVIDIA's Nemotron models, organizations can now deploy governed agents across regulated and on-premises environments while enabling employees to use them directly in the flow of their work.

At the core is Agentforce, Salesforce's platform for building and orchestrating enterprise AI agents. Agentforce grounds agents in trusted data through Data 360, applies business logic, and coordinates actions across Customer 360 applications and connected systems.

NVIDIA Nemotron 3 Nano is available within Agentforce. Its 1 million-token context window enables agents to reason across long customer histories, large documents, and complex multi-step workflows without losing context. Built on a Mixture of Experts architecture, it increases computational efficiency, reduces reasoning tokens, and lowers compute demand and cost in multi-step agent workflows.

For regulated industries, customers can deploy Nemotron models on NVIDIA AI infrastructure in on-premises or tightly controlled, private-cloud environments, allowing organizations to keep model processing within their own security boundary while meeting strict compliance and data residency requirements.

Slack connects these agents to the people doing the work. Slackbot acts as the coordination layer for those agents. It receives requests from users in Slack, triggers Agentforce workflows, and orchestrates agent actions across enterprise systems. A request in Slack can trigger an Agentforce workflow, reason over Data 360 context, invoke Nemotron powered processing, and execute approved retrieval actions across enterprise systems before returning recommendations into the conversation.

Salesforce and NVIDIA are also developing reference architectures that clearly define each layer, including the following:

Slack as the collaboration and engagement layer.

Slackbot as the coordination layer for enterprise agents and workflows.

Agentforce as the reasoning, execution, and agency layer.

Salesforce Data 360 as the trusted enterprise context layer.

NVIDIA AI infrastructure and Nemotron models as an accelerated AI processing layer.

These patterns give companies a practical blueprint. They show how prompts originate in Slack or Customer 360 applications, how Agentforce coordinates reasoning and actions, how Data 360 provides context, where model processing runs, and how responses return into business workflows.