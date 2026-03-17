Carahsoft and ServiceNow Expand Partnership

Carahsoft Technology and ServiceNow expanded their partnership to extend availability to the ServiceNow AI Platform across Carahsoft's full reseller ecosystem in the United States and Canada, opening Carahsoft's commercial and industry channels, including retail, technology, manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, and critical infrastructure, to ServiceNow.

Carahsoft, a leading government IT distributor with more than 10,000 resellers, system integrators, and consulting partners and $23 billion in annual bookings, has been expanding that network into regulated and non-regulated industries that share government's demands for compliance, security, and complex procurement. This partnership brings ServiceNow directly into those channels,.