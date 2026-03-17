Carahsoft and ServiceNow Expand Partnership
Carahsoft Technology and ServiceNow expanded their partnership to extend availability to the ServiceNow AI Platform across Carahsoft's full reseller ecosystem in the United States and Canada, opening Carahsoft's commercial and industry channels, including retail, technology, manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, and critical infrastructure, to ServiceNow.
Carahsoft, a leading government IT distributor with more than 10,000 resellers, system integrators, and consulting partners and $23 billion in annual bookings, has been expanding that network into regulated and non-regulated industries that share government's demands for compliance, security, and complex procurement. This partnership brings ServiceNow directly into those channels,.
"Carahsoft's network reaches organizations with serious demands around compliance, security, and how they buy and deploy technology," said Michael Park, senior vice president of global partnerships and channels at ServiceNow, in a statement. "By making ServiceNow available through their reseller ecosystem, across Government and now into Healthcare, financial services, and critical infrastructure, we're meeting customers where they already are."
"We are excited to expand our longstanding partnership with ServiceNow to serve organizations across an even broader range of industries," said Terry Drinkwine, vice president of Carahsoft, in a statement. "ServiceNow’s AI-driven platform is transforming how organizations operate, and this expansion allows us to bring those capabilities to more customers. By leveraging our network of specialized ServiceNow reseller and consulting and implementation services partners, we can help accelerate adoption, simplify acquisition and offer greater flexibility in how organizations deploy ServiceNow solutions. We look forward to deepening our collaboration and delivering increased value to customers across industries."