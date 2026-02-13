Seismic to Merge with Highspot
Seismic and Highspot have signed a definitive agreement to merge the companies, bringing together two enablement platforms for revenue and go-to-market teams. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Once completed, the combined company will operate as Seismic and be led by Seismic CEO Rob Tarkoff. Robert Wahbe, founder and CEO of Highspot, will join the board of directors of the combined company. Permira will remain the controlling shareholder following completion.
The combined company intends to deliver a comprehensive AI-powered platform spanning enablement, content, learning, coaching, analytics and insights across the full revenue lifecycle.
"There is a growing demand for technologies that help organisations connect sales strategy to execution and drive consistent revenue performance at scale. This proposed merger is about meeting that increasing demand and raising the bar for how technology can enable revenue organizations to plan, execute, perform and scale," Tarkoff said in a statement. "I'm excited to continue partnering with both Seismic and Highspot customers as we build the platform that advances the future of AI-driven revenue performance and operations."
"Highspot and Seismic share a belief that enablement sits at the center of how modern revenue teams operate,"Wahbe said in a statement. "Following completion, we will have the opportunity to move the revenue enablement space forward by giving customers more innovation, more insights leading to actions, and more confidence in how they drive performance across their GTM teams."