Seismic to Merge with Highspot

Seismic and Highspot have signed a definitive agreement to merge the companies, bringing together two enablement platforms for revenue and go-to-market teams. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Once completed, the combined company will operate as Seismic and be led by Seismic CEO Rob Tarkoff. Robert Wahbe, founder and CEO of Highspot, will join the board of directors of the combined company. Permira will remain the controlling shareholder following completion.

The combined company intends to deliver a comprehensive AI-powered platform spanning enablement, content, learning, coaching, analytics and insights across the full revenue lifecycle.