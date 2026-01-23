The State of CCaaS: Power Platforms in a Shifting Market

The contact center-as-a-service (CCaaS) segment continues to thrive, executing strongly and adapting despite the contact center market’s changing dynamics, the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence technologies, and increasing competition. The success of this sector stems from its foundational role in managing and optimizing the flow of inbound and outbound customer interactions. Whether they are routing calls or orchestrating digital journeys, CCaaS platforms serve as the connective platform between organizations and their customers, making them indispensable to the brand experience and operational continuity.

CCaaS platforms will remain central to customer experience infrastructure and become more critical as agent roles evolve. They now account for a large percentage of the workforce engagement management (WEM) solutions sold in the market as companies strive to reduce technology providers. They are also instrumental in the delivery, oversight, and management of much of the AI functionality entering contact centers, a role that requires them to be open and easily integrated.

A key driver of CCaaS vendor success is the rapid expansion of their partnership ecosystem. DMG estimates that more than 70 percent of CCaaS deals are partner-influenced or include third-party solutions. While the level of influence varies by provider and geography, the trend is accelerating as companies strive to reduce risk in their CX infrastructure investments in the era of AI.

Strategic alliances with systems integrators, CRM providers, AI specialists, and vertical solution providers extend the value of CCaaS platforms and give companies greater confidence that their deployments will be flexible, future-proof, and aligned with evolving business needs.

The Cloud as the Catalyst

The cloud reshaped the contact center market, democratizing access to advanced capabilities and enabling continuous innovation. It laid the foundation for AI adoption and allowed vendors to rapidly deliver enhancements without complex onsite upgrades. As organizations prioritize agility and scalability, the cloud has increasingly become the preferred launchpad for modern CX solutions, even as demand grows for private and hybrid alternatives.

Despite the strong momentum, CCaaS vendors accounted for just 31.8 percent of all contact center seats as of the end of 2024. This reflects a significant increase from the 27 percent adoption rate at the close of 2023, but it also highlights an enormous, untapped opportunity for the 200-plus CCaaS competitors. With billions of dollars at stake, vendors that deliver compelling and open offerings and are easy to work with stand to capture a large percentage of the remaining cloud holdouts, as well as the growing wave of replacement deals.

AI Is Rewriting the Playbook

Generative and agentic AI are fundamentally reshaping CX, employee experience (EX), and the architecture and integration capabilities of CCaaS platforms. AI is now the central engine of CCaaS innovation, advancing how customer interactions are routed, how agents are supported, and how systems are designed. GenAI is redefining engagement through conversational AI, real-time agent guidance/agent assist, and automated post-interaction summarization; agentic AI extends this impact by autonomously orchestrating workflows and optimizing outcomes across the customer journey. Together, these and other AI technologies deliver measurable benefits and return on investment, increasing employee efficiency and customer satisfaction and transforming the economics of CX organizations.

As beneficial as these solutions are, they represent only the beginning of what AI will bring to contact centers. AI is enhancing the 45 to 50 systems and applications used in modern contact centers, from workforce management and quality management to knowledge management and analytics. It is also going to reduce the required number of applications in these operating environments. At the same time, it is accelerating vendor development cycles, allowing providers to deliver innovation at a pace the industry has never seen.

Redefining the Competitive Landscape

AI is reshaping the CCaaS competitive landscape, positioning vendors with open, extensible platforms and expansive partner ecosystems to capture greater market share. Increasingly, companies are insisting on deploying their own or preferred large language models to enforce guardrails and governance and maintain control over customer interactions. While market consolidation among CCaaS vendors is both necessary and inevitable, it remains complex and risky as mergers generally require platform consolidation that can trigger customer attrition.

At the same time, strategic acquisitions, particularly those that expand geographic reach and presence or add adjacent capabilities, such as workforce management or CAI, will have a significant impact on competitors. Vendors that balance rapid innovation with product breadth, a disciplined approach to mergers and acquisitions, and robust partner ecosystems will be market leaders. Organizations evaluating or replacing their CCaaS solution should consider these factors to ensure optimal performance, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness in both the short and long term.

Expanding the Definition of CCaaS

The traditional definition of CCaaS is evolving as companies seek greater control, security, and customization beyond the standard multi-tenant model. While multi-tenancy provides scale, many organizations want a software-as-a-service-based or managed-service model, which gives them a dedicated environment and allows them to benefit from the cloud’s agility, innovation, and operational advantages. Private cloud and hybrid deployments remain a necessity for many organizations with stringent security and compliance requirements.

SaaS and dedicated managed-service deployment models offer a nuanced balance between required isolation and the advantages of the cloud. Although many CCaaS vendors provide dedicated deployment for large customers willing to bear the additional overhead and cost, significant growth opportunities exist for CCaaS vendors that can package these capabilities more broadly.

Redefined, Not Replaced

CCaaS is evolving—not disappearing—in the age of AI. While there is speculation about AI replacing CCaaS, the data points in the opposite direction: The market remains resilient, with strong growth projected through 2029. Human agent support continues to be a critical component of customer engagement strategies, particularly in complex or high-value interactions where automation alone falls short. In practice, AI is accelerating the transformation of CCaaS platforms. Leading vendors are making their offerings more compelling by expanding capabilities to deliver intelligent orchestration across disparate systems, tighter integrations within the CX ecosystem, and improved company-

wide ROI. To capture a greater percentage of contact center seats, vendors must be highly responsive to shifting priorities for customer self-service, agent augmentation, and scalable automation. They must also broaden their deployment options to include SaaS and managed service as standard packages to attract more of the on-premises holdouts.

Final Thoughts

For buyers, it is a compelling—though complex—time to evaluate CCaaS solutions. The market continues to be crowded, with more than 200 competitors, and while vendor messaging often sounds similar, there are significant functional and strategic differentiators between the providers. The next several years will be fast-moving and competitive, but for companies that invest strategically now, their CCaaS solution will help position them with AI enablement and stronger CX differentiation, giving them a platform for sustained business value.

Donna Fluss, founder and president of DMG Consulting LLC, provides a unique and unparalleled understanding of the people, processes, and technology that drive the strategic direction of the dynamic and rapidly transforming contact center and back-office markets. As the foremost analyst and visionary dedicated to the contact center and back-office markets, Fluss has provided expert guidance for more than 30 years to technology leaders as well as disruptive newcomers, investors, and enterprises that want to build next-generation AI-enabled contact centers She can be reached at Donna.Fluss@dmgconsult.com.