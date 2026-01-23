eGain Improves Knowledge Management for SOLV Energy

SOLV Energy provides infrastructure services, including engineering, procurement, construction, testing, commissioning, operations, maintenance, and repowering, to the utilities market across North America. Since 2008, the San Diego, Calif.-based company has built more than 500 power plants and provides operations and maintenance services to 146 operating power plants.

With approximately 1,600 employees scattered across the continent needing access to various types of internal and external knowledge to perform their jobs, SOLV Energy needed to give employees quick access to the right information at the right time.

“When employees have access to the right information at the right time, they aren’t just more productive; they’re more confident, they’re more engaged, and they’re more empowered. Knowledge management is how employees learn and grow,” says Jodi Stende, SOLV Energy’s organizational learning manager.

But SOLV Energy’s legacy knowledge management system was difficult to use and cumbersome, according to Stende. “The way that employees had to find the information they needed to do their jobs was difficult. We had some information that you just couldn’t find, so you had to find a person who knew the information.”

With employees spread across offices and in the field, that system was unworkable. So SOLV Energy sought out a new knowledge management solution that would enable authorized employees to quickly find the information they needed and develop content once and share it across the enterprise.

“We wanted a system that would continue to grow with us as the base of knowledge expanded,” Stende adds. “We saw the potential to build something that was smart, searchable, personalized, and AI-based that could meet employees where they were, whether they were in the field, in the office, or on the go.”

SOLV Energy considered a few solutions, ultimately selecting eGain’s knowledge management technology because it offered single sourcing of content that could be personalized for different users.

Before starting a pilot in March 2025, Stende’s team had to locate the existing corporate content that was applicable to everyone in the pilot group, as well as applicable content that needed to be added to the pilot knowledge base. The next step was determining templates and the look and feel of the solution, and then setting up a single sign-on with eGain.

SOLV Energy started with a three-month pilot to ensure that the solution was easy to use, that content could be found quickly, and that new content could be added easily. It also had to identify content that needed to be added to the existing knowledgebase.

“One of the things that we did during the pilot was look at the failed searches,” Stende says. “Then we went on a fact-finding mission to find that information and add it in. We also wanted to make sure that all of the links worked like they were supposed to, that things looked good from a brand standpoint, and that we could understand the AI being used in the background.”

SOLV Energy also wanted to ensure that the “instant answer” feature was working as desired, giving users a direct answer rather than referring them to an article.

The result was RAE—SOLV Energy’s Rapid Answer Expert. In the first three months of use, more than half of the users (53 percent) reported higher productivity, while 42 percent found answers instantly, and 56 percent learned something new, driving faster performance and smarter self-service.

Stende hopes to continue to improve those results with an ambitious goal of two clicks or 10 seconds to answer. Her team wants to ensure that instant answers are available where possible and that necessary documentation is available when instant answers are not.

The Payoff

With the RAE knowledge management solution developed with eGain, SOLV Energy has seen the following results: