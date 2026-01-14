Vonage Launches Conversations for Agentforce Marketing

Vonage has launched Vonage Conversations for Agentforce Marketing. Powered by Vonage Communications APIs, the new solution embeds popular messaging channels like SMS, WhatsApp, and Rich Communication Services (RCS) directly into the Salesforce platform.

Vonage software enables Agentforce Marketing users to manage two-way customer conversations from a single interface with personalized and intelligent communications that leverage the rich customer data already within Salesforce. Companies can send timely, relevant messages and automate interactions with a blend of live agents and agentic artificial intelligence. The agentic AI enables hyper-personalization at scale and autonomous, always-on two-way conversations, seamlessly orchestrating proactive, omnichannel customer journeys.

Vonage's AI-powered communications APIs also automate routine tasks, analyzing customer data in real-time to deliver actionable insights, and ensuring consistent, personalized messaging across channels. As a result, Agentforce Marketing users can deliver customer experiences with a single composer that boosts engagement, click-throughs, and conversions, while adhering to regulatory compliance requirements across channels.

"In today's market, it's not enough to just send messages; businesses must create meaningful connections across every customer touchpoint," said Christophe Van de Weyer, president and head of business unit API for Vonage, in a statement. "Vonage's portfolio of communications solutions is built to meet the high-volume demands of the largest brands in the world, delivering unmatched performance and reliability. With the integration of rich, two-way messaging channels like RCS, WhatsApp, and SMS into Agentforce Marketing, Vonage is bringing these messaging capabilities to enterprises around the world. The integration of our APIs with Salesforce Marketing Cloud means marketers can now create personalized, branded conversations that strengthen loyalty, drive enhanced engagement and deliver exceptional customer experiences at scale."

This launch is part of the Vonage AI Hub, a portfolio of AI-capable, low-code/no-code programmable components that add speed to enterprises' digital transformation and enable personalized conversations across all customer touchpoints. It expands on the existing Vonage Conversations for Salesforce service to unify customer engagement across Agentforce Marketing, Sales, and Service with cross-cloud integration, while also complementing the capabilities of Vonage Contact Center to deliver seamless, end-to-end customer experiences.