Gryphon AI Introduces Gryphon ONE for Salesforce

Gryphon AI, a provider of enterprise contact compliance solutions, launched Gryphon ONE for Salesforce on Salesforce AppExchange.

Gryphon ONE for Salesforce helps revenue and service teams eliminate compliance risk, increase outbound productivity, and improve customer conversations, automating Telephone Consumer Protection Act, Do Not Call, and SMS compliance in real time and embedding AI-powered conversation intelligence directly into daily workflows. Every outbound interaction across voice, mobile, email, and text is automatically certified for TCPA, DNC, and wireless compliance before outreach begins, with non-compliant communications blocked in real time and live guidance delivered during customer conversations.

"As organizations increase outbound activity, compliance risk and operational complexity grow just as fast," said Clay McNaught, CEO of Gryphon AI, in a statement. "Gryphon ONE for Salesforce removes both barriers at once. It gives teams the power to engage more customers, close more business, and move faster while automatically protecting the organization from regulatory exposure. This launch makes compliance a growth enabler, not a growth limiter."

With Gryphon ONE, organizations can do the following:

Automatically certify outbound communications across voice, mobile, email, and text for TCPA, DNC, and wireless rules before outreach.

Increase outbound productivity by eliminating manual compliance checks, redundant data entry, and application switching.

Improve call quality and outcomes with real-time call guidance and post-call intelligence that helps teams handle objections, follow scripts, and optimize conversations.

Deploy faster and scale smarter with a modular Salesforce solution that allows companies to install only what they need.

Maintain clean, audit-ready record with automatic call logging and centralized reporting.