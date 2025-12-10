Certinia Launches Winter '26 Release

Certinia today launched its Winter '26 Release to help teams manage more scale, leverage the latest in intelligent automation, and realize more efficiency gains.

This latest release includes the following capabilities:

New AI-powered Customer Account Summaries, including customer success activities, key stakeholders, executive summaries, and strategic insights.;

New Dynamic Playbooks that use artificial intelligence to create customized workflows based on business policies, best practices, and customer-specific insights.

AI Prompt Configuration Builder to customize project summariesand choose which data elements and custom fields appear in them.

The new Leverage Model (Top-Down Estimation) and Role Multiplier, whch change how large estimates are scoped, allowing users to define total hours/price top-down or multiply a single role across many consultants.

A new user interface that supports large volumes of data with more customizability and granularity for filtering any source records.

The new Time Card Adjustments feature replaces the reject/recall/resubmit cycle.

New, native Salesforce Marketing Cloud and CS Cloud integration that empowers users to execute highly personalized, automated customer journeys and communications directly from within their marketing platforms.

WorkPlanner Efficiency enhancements to eliminate friction in resource scheduling.

Automation of the manual processes for cancelling contracts and automatically creating the appropriate sales credit notes and precisely matching them to the outstanding invoices.

The updated Cash Matching UX that allows for more customization and flexibility to align process with business workflows, making cash application faster and simpler.

E-invoicing.