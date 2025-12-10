Alchemer Expands AI Capabilities in Pulse

Alchemer, a customer experience and feedback technology provider, has expanded the artificial intelligence capabilities in Alchemer Pulse, its insights automation platform that transforms open-text customer feedback from anywhere into actionable intelligence.

Alchemer Pulse'a new AI-enabled features include the following:

Observations, to dive deeper into individual themes to uncover nuanced customer phrases such as refund not received or label won't print, that reveal specific pain points and emerging trends.

Highlights, to deliver executive-level reporting that automatically summarizes key findings.

An ask-the-data conversational AI experience that allows users to query their data in natural language and receive instant, context-rich answers.

Alchemer Pulse includes purpose-built AI trained exclusively on organizations' own data, language, and context. It synthesizes hundreds of thousands of open-text comments across multiple languages, automatically classifying each response across themes and sentiment. With purpose-built AI from Alchemer, results are tailored for specific business needs and can deliver consistent trend tracking by using a stable, business-specific theme model for month-over-month comparisons. It synthesizes data from Alchemer Survey, help desk tools like Zendesk or Freshdesk, and public channels such as the App Store, Google Play, Trustpilot, and other sources.