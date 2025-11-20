Informatica Deepens Partnership with Microsoft

Informatica, a cloud data management systems provider acquired by Salesforce, today launched three strategic innovations with Microsoft at the Microsoft Ignite 2025 conference. Chief among them was the integration of Informatica's Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC) platform with Microsoft Foundry, Microsoft’s enterprise-grade agentic artificial intelligence platform.

The Informatica-Microsoft collaboration empowers companies to build and deploy AI agents built with governed, high-quality data to accelerate AI adoption at scale.

"Our collaboration with Microsoft brings the best of Microsoft Foundry and enterprise-grade data management together," said Krish Vitaldevara, chief product officer of Informatica, in a statement. "By integrating our CLAIRE AI engine and IDMC services with Foundry, we help customers build AI agents and applications with confidence, compliance, and speed. This is a major leap forward in realizing the true promise of AI in the enterprise."

Customers building AI agents in Foundry can now connect directly to data from Informatica's Intelligent Data Management Cloud using the iModel Context Protocol (MCP). This integration allows agents to tap into Informatica’s Cloud Data Governance and Catalog, Data Quality and Master Data Management services in near-real time.

Informatica also unveiled the agentic blueprint for Foundry and a library of pre-built generative AI recipes for developing applications and agents on Foundry. These include Simple React Agent and Agent with Multifunction Calling with Foundry and industry-specific Foundry recipes for loan processing, automobile insurance claims processing, and more, all using Foundry and Informatica's data management backbone. The recipes help customers accelerate the configuration, build, connection, management, orchestration, and deployment of their enterprise genAI solutions.

The CLAIRE AI engine, Informatica's intelligent metadata-powered platform, now integrates Foundry to deliver advanced reasoning across services like data integration, quality, governance and Master Data Management (MDM). CLAIRE is now natively available on Microsoft Azure regions in the U.S. and Europe, enabling customers to meet compliance requirements while processing data closer to home.

Informatica also announced support for reading and writing Microsoft OneLake tables backed by the Apache Iceberg table format.