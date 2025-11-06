Nimble Adds AI Email Marketing

Nimble, a sales and marketing engagement platform provider, has launched email marketing enhancements that include list management, templates, and sequences.

With Nimble's latest marketing and sales updates, users now have access to the following:

Advanced list management, segmentation, sequences, and automations to help marketers target the right audiences with custom fields, tags, and filters; segment contacts by interest, behavior, or engagement to tailor every message; and enrich contact and company records in real time with bios, locations, social insights, and firmographics.

Template library with AI-powered assistance to create on-brand emails with smart suggestions, reusable content blocks, and layouts that scale. Nimble can also automatically generate personalized 1-to-1 emails and entire nurture sequences based on contacts' profiles and intent.

Granular unsubscribe options that allowllow subscribers to opt out of promotional emails while continuing to receive product updates, billing notices, and transactional messages.

Double opt-in support and email bounce verification before sending, automatically removing invalid or bounced emails.

Migration of email lists and tags from platforms like Mailchimp, HubSpot, Constant Contact, and ActiveCampaign.

Sales and marketing on the same page, capturing leads from web forms, landing pages, and chat, then automatically routing them into personalized email sequences or nurture workflows with built-in salesforce automation (SFA).