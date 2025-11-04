RingCentral Unveils Agentic Voice AI Communications Suite and Ring WEM

RingCentral, a business communications systems provider, has launched an agentic voice artificial intelligence suite that includes AI Receptionist (AIR), AI Virtual Assistant (AVA), and AI Conversation Expert (ACE). The company also introduced RingWEM, a next-generation workforce management offering that leverages and extends its recent acquisition of CommunityWFM.

RingCentral's agentic voice AI suite encompasses every stage of the conversation journey. Before the conversation AIR ensures businesses never miss a call or opportunity with enhanced appointment setting, lead capture, and contextual handover to a human agent. During the conversation, AVA provides real-time assistance across interactions, turning every live conversation into action through context-aware guidance, automation, and insights. After the conversation, ACE unlocks value, surfacing insights and recommending actions that improve outcomes across voice, video, and messaging.

"For over two decades, RingCentral has delivered reliable, secure, global voice communications backed by hundreds of millions in annual R&D. That foundation uniquely positions us to lead the future of agentic voice AI," said Vlad Shmunis, founder, chairman, and CEO of RingCentral, in a statement. "With AIR, AVA, and ACE, we're building an ecosystem of agentic intelligence that powers every phase of the conversation, before, during, and after. AIR opens the door, AVA drives the interaction, and ACE connects the dots. Every customer interaction generates valuable data across our global platform, and we're empowering businesses to unlock their data and harness the full potential of voice."

New features within AIR include the following :

Lead capture with CRM integration, to ensure every sales opportunity is captured and updated in Salesforce, HubSpot, or AIR's native database, allowing every lead to be logged and followed up.

Contextual handover of calls to human agents complete with summaries and caller context.

Advanced appointment booking with multi-calendar support across teams and locations.

AIR for external SIP-based phone systems, bringing AI-powered call handling to on-premises, cloud, and hybrid setups.

AVA provides the following four core capabilities:

Real-time call and meeting summaries, automatically capturing key points, open questions, and action items.

AI Writer to compose and translate messages across multiple languages, ensuring clarity, professionalism, and consistency across every interaction.

Dynamic assistance across workflows, which adapts to the user's context whether in phone, text, meetings, or chat, surfacing dynamic prompts and relevant actions that evolve with each task.

Product Adoption and Feature Discovery, which assists users with discovery and management to improve their RingCentral user experience, adoption, and retention.

"By putting trusted voice intelligence at employees' fingertips, AVA makes work more productive and empowering," said Kira Makagon, president and chief operating officer of RingCentral, in a statement. "AVA is your personal virtual assistant that enables you to work smarter, faster, and more efficiently."

Leveraging and expanding on technology previously marketed as RingSense, ACE unlocks business insights from voice conversations and unifies customer and employee conversations into a single analytics and insight layer. The new Insights module gives real-time visibility into customer sentiment, revenue trends, and team performance, including one-click summaries, root cause analysis with recommended actions and supporting examples, and Ask ACE, a conversational interface that lets leaders ask questions in natural language, get instant answers, and drive business outcomes.

RingWEM complements RingCentral's native cloud contact center, RingCX, by adding capabilities for agent performance, customer satisfaction, and operational efficiencies with integrated, AI-powered insights.

The RingWEM Suite includes the following capabilities:

AI Quality Management, which uses AI to automatically score calls and coach contact center agents.

AI Workforce Management, which provides AI-based predictive forecasting, scheduling, and real-time intraday adherence to align staffing with demand.

AI Interaction Analytics, which delivers AI-driven customer satisfaction (CSAT) insights across voice and digital channels, exposing call drivers, customer intents, and sentiment trends.

Screen Recording, which enables supervisors to evaluate agent interactions holistically with synchronized call and screen recordings, providing comprehensive visibility into both conversation quality and workflow efficiency.