Uniqode Launches Uniqode Cards App

Uniqode, a provider of QR code and digital business card solutions, today launched Uniqode Cards App, a mobile-first digital business card (DBC) solution that enables users to share, scan, and manage contacts on the go for lead capture.

The Uniqode Cards App brings networking functionality into a mobile experience for scanning badges at a trade show, capturing leads in the field, sharing cards at business meetings, and digitizing physical cards.

"The Uniqode Cards App raises the bar for our DBC customers because it's built for real-world use and solves real-world networking problems," said Sharat Potharaju, co-founder and CEO of Uniqode, in a statement. "No more scrambling to remember a trade show lead, searching for a misplaced paper card, or wondering how to follow up with a contact. The app easily bridges in-person networking with online tools to make every interaction count."

The Uniqode Cards App allows users to do the following:

Create and personalize cards with built-in tools to add photos and update details from anywhere.

Share DBCs via QR code, email, text, or native mobile tools, with built-in two-way contact sharing for instant exchanges.

Scan and digitize business cards or badges in seconds and save into a contact list with actionable context.

Manage leads from real-world interactions and send automated follow-ups, powered by native CRM integrations with Hubspot, Salesforce, and more.

Uniqode's app has been vetted by Apple and Google for security, privacy, and performance and backed by certifications for SOC 2 Type 2, ISO 27001, HIPAA, and GDPR compliance.