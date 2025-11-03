Merkle Partners with Airship to Create Mobile Loyalty Accelerator for Salesforce Marketing Cloud

Merkle, dentsu's customer experience transformation consultancy, has partnered with Airship and Salesforce Marketing Cloud, creating a solution for more connected customer loyalty experiences in mobile.

Now, brand marketers and product managers who are leveraging Salesforce for loyalty management can tap into Airship to help turn customers mobile signals into action, loyalty, and value, faster.

With the new integration, Merkle can design and execute mobile-centered loyalty programs that are optimized for app, web, wallet, push, RCS, and in-store experience from the start. The partnership enables faster time-to-market through Salesforce-aligned journeys, Airship's unified wallet, cross-channel messaging and experiences including a real-time, bidirectional integration with Salesforce Marketing Cloud and signal-based campaign templates. Salesforce Marketing Cloud's Loyalty Management provides the scalable foundation for earning and redeeming loyalty across every touchpoint. Airship powers the mobile-first customer experience, delivering personalized, real-time interactions across messaging and app and web experiences that accelerate loyalty. Merkle connects the strategy, data, and orchestration, designing and activating mobile-first customer journeys that turn loyalty into a living, responsive system.