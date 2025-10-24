Medallia Expands Frontline-Ready AI

Medallia, a customer and employee experience solutions provider, has unveiled several Frontline-Ready AI capabilities as part of its Fall 2025 Release. These enhancements deliver intelligent, reliable insights and recommended actions to customer experience professionals.

Medallia's Frontline-Ready AI embeds intelligence directly into workflows, giving every employee the context to understand what's happening, why it matters, and what to do next.

With this release, organizations can now identify emerging issues and understand what is driving them. New Intelligent Summaries for Text Analytics, including Themes with GenAI, automatically analyze customer comments to surface patterns, trends, and emerging issues.

The release also includes several enhancements aimed at surfacing valuable insights and intelligence directly to the teams and employees who can immediately act on them. Among those is the new& Mobile Scorecard Notifications, which bring personalized alerts for critical shifts in customer sentiment or performance directly to frontline managers as changes occur.

Building on Root Cause Assist, which launched earlier this year, Medallia is also introducing Root Cause Assist on Mobile Scorecards, enabling managers to investigate performance drivers directly from their mobile devices.

To support global operations, all AI enhancements now include expanded language support in Spanish.