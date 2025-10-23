WithSecure Unveils Identity Protection for Salesforce
WithSecure Cloud Protection for Salesforce has launched Identity Protection to detect compromised partner and customer Salesforce accounts before they can be weaponized.
WithSecure's Identity Protection capability continuously monitors Salesforce user credentials against a live feed of exclusive breach intelligence sourced from both public and dark web data to detect when accounts have been exposed in third-party breaches.
"The front door isn't forced open anymore; it's unlocked with stolen keys," said Juhana Autio, general manager of WithSecure Cloud Protection for Salesforce, in a statement. "Even companies with million-dollar security stacks can't defend against a trusted account that's already been compromised. External users have long been a blind spot in Salesforce, and we're closing it."